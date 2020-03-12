Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Wachiwit via Getty Images

Netflix rolls out its cheaper mobile-only plan in the Philippines and Thailand

It still costs around $3 per month.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Wachiwit via Getty Images

Netflix has expanded its cheaper mobile-only plan's reach and launched the option in the Philippines and Thailand. The streaming giant has been testing the subscription tier in emerging markets since 2018, starting with Malaysia and India. It formally made the option available in both countries last year, giving viewers a way to see its shows without having to pay for the more expensive tiers.

According Filipino publication BusinessWorld, the company announced the plan's rollout during a video teleconference from Los Angeles, California. Patrick Flemming, Netflix Director for Product Innovation, told reporters that Filipinos watch Netflix on their mobile devices over three hours a day and twice as much as the rest of the world.

Budget-friendly smartphones are common in the country, so that doesn't come as a surprise. And while most Filipino users don't have access to postpaid plans with unlimited mobile data, they can easily download episodes and then watch them on the go. In fact, Flemming said two out of three Filipino users download shows on their phone.

Like the mobile-only plans in other countries, the option costs around US$3 per month -- 149 Philippine pesos and 99 Thai baht -- and allows users to watch shows in standard definition.

Netflix

Source: GMA News, BusinessWorld
In this article: entertainment, mobile, Netflix
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Netflix rolls out its cheaper mobile-only plan in the Philippines and Thailand

Netflix rolls out its cheaper mobile-only plan in the Philippines and Thailand

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' racks up 6 million players in 24 hours

'Call of Duty: Warzone' racks up 6 million players in 24 hours

View
Google is working on a native printing and scanning app for Chrome OS

Google is working on a native printing and scanning app for Chrome OS

View
Microsoft appoints its first-ever chief scientific officer

Microsoft appoints its first-ever chief scientific officer

View
BMW will discontinue its iconic i8 hybrid sports car in April

BMW will discontinue its iconic i8 hybrid sports car in April

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr