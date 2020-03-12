Netflix rolls out its cheaper mobile-only plan in the Philippines and Thailand

According Filipino publication BusinessWorld, the company announced the plan's rollout during a video teleconference from Los Angeles, California. Patrick Flemming, Netflix Director for Product Innovation, told reporters that Filipinos watch Netflix on their mobile devices over three hours a day and twice as much as the rest of the world.

Budget-friendly smartphones are common in the country, so that doesn't come as a surprise. And while most Filipino users don't have access to postpaid plans with unlimited mobile data, they can easily download episodes and then watch them on the go. In fact, Flemming said two out of three Filipino users download shows on their phone.

Like the mobile-only plans in other countries, the option costs around US$3 per month -- 149 Philippine pesos and 99 Thai baht -- and allows users to watch shows in standard definition.