Grab an Xbox One X bundle for $250 at B&H

If you'd really rather have another game, you can snag the Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle for $299. There's also supposed to be a sale on the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle, but the retailer has already run out of stock.

There are a few caveats. You'll want to act quickly, for a start. B&H closes its site on Saturdays, and there's no guarantee the bundle will still be available when the site is back. Enthusiasts will also point out that the Xbox Series X launch is several months away, so there's not as much incentive to buy if you aren't in a rush. Unlike what you've seen with past console launches, though, the Xbox One X should still have plenty of useful life in it after launch. Microsoft has stressed that at least some early Series X games will be playable on earlier consoles -- you may not have to think about upgrading for a while.