Mint Mobile is giving out free data for the next month amid COVID-19

To get the data, download the Mint Mobile app (Android and iOS), tap the "Account" icon on the bottom right of the interface and then press "Buy more data" under the payment heading. You'll then have the option to "buy" either a 1GB or 3GB data bucket. Pick the latter option. You'll need to pay for the data with either a credit or bank card, but then Mint Mobile will refund your purchase. You can continue to add data as you use more, though you'll need to go through 95 percent of your current allotment before adding another 3GB to your account.

"These last few days have thrown the world into an unprecedented moment of uncertainty where reliable communication is of the utmost importance," Mint says on its website. "We feel it's necessary to do something that could possibly help all of us navigate this tough time a little bit better."

Over the last week, we've seen some of the bigger carriers in the US implement similar measures. T-Mobile, for instance, is giving all current customers unlimited data for the next 60 days. As part of the FCC's Keep Americans Connected Pledge, most carriers and ISPs have also agreed to waive late fees for any individuals and small businesses who can't pay their bills because of the outbreak.