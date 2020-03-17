Latest in Gear

LG's 48-inch gaming OLED TV arrives in June for $1,499

LG has also priced and dated the rest of its 4K and 8K OLED sets for 2020.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
30m ago
If your idea of sticking it out at home involves catching up on games and movies, LG might have some good news. The company has started rolling out its 2020 OLED TVs, complete with US pricing and release dates for the collection. The highlight for many may be the smallest of the bunch -- the gaming-oriented 48-inch model in the CX series will arrive in June for $1,499. That might be more expensive than you were expecting, but it could hit the sweet spot if you either intend it as a gaming PC monitor or just want something better-suited to a small space.

You'll unsurprisingly have to pay more for the larger sets, but you might not have to be as patient. If you absolutely want a set this month, the 55-inch CX set will be available for $1,799. Its 65-inch ($2,799) and 77-inch ($4,999) counterparts arrive in April and May respectively. If you'd prefer the slightly more frugal BX series, a 55-inch set will debut in May for $1,599, while the 65-inch edition appears around the same time for $2,299.

The spare-no-expense types are covered as well. The new GX "Gallery" sets, which offer extra-thin designs without a breakout box, launch in April at prices ranging from $2,499 or a 55-inch set to an eye-watering $5,999 for the 77-inch screen. The thinner but breakout-dependent WX "Wallpaper" series, meanwhile, will be available in a lone 65-inch model this June for $4,999. And if you're drowning in cash, the 8K ZX series ships in May at $19,999 for a 77-inch TV and $29,999 for the 88-inch flagship.

As before, many of the upgrades come down to subtler improvements. Gamers will be happy for G-Sync support to reduce screen tearing when using a GeForce GPU in a PC, while movie fans may like Dolby Vision IQ's more adaptable HDR and Filmmaker Mode's smoothing-free output. You can likewise expect the obligatory processor upgrade and corresponding improvements to image processing. Many of these features won't make you regret buying last year's TV, but you might appreciate them if you were holding out.

In this article: 4k, 8k, av, bx series, cx, cx series, dolby vision iq, g-sync, gaming, gear, gx series, lg, oled, oled tv, television, tv, wallpaper, wx series
