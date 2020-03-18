Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

We take a dive into the specs to see who's got the more impressive hardware.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
17m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Sony

Sponsored Links

The next generation of consoles is coming, with plenty of emphasis on how much power these things have — the better to render modern graphics. Last week we got a look at what's inside Microsoft's Xbox Series X, and today we're finally seeing what's under the hood with the PlayStation 5. As usual, we've lined up their specs for a side-by-side comparison, though for a final verdict we'd wait to see what games each system has lined up and Engadget's full review when both systems launch later this year.

PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X
Price Not available Not available
Dimensions Not available 151 x 151 x 301 mm (5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches)
Weight Not available 4.45 kg (9.8 pounds)
CPU Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.8 GHz
GPU Custom RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU at 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2, 12 TFLOP, 52 CU at 1.825 GHz
RAM 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit
Memory bandwidth 448 GB/s 10GB at 560GB/s, 6GB at 336GB/s
Internal storage 825 GB SSD 1 TB SSD
I/O throughput 5.5 GB/s (raw), 8-9 GB/s (compressed) 2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed)
External storage USB HDD support 1 TB expansion card, USB HDD support
Physical media 4K UHD Blu-ray 4K UHD Blu-ray
Output resolution 4K 4K at 60 fps

In this article: av, comparison, gaming, microsoft, playstation, playstation 5, ps5, sony, vsthecompetition, xbox, xbox series x
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

View
Watch Sony's PlayStation 5 'deep dive' right here at 12PM ET

Watch Sony's PlayStation 5 'deep dive' right here at 12PM ET

View
PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

View
Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a Magic Keyboard and costs $999

Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a Magic Keyboard and costs $999

View
Slack’s latest changes couldn’t come at a better time

Slack’s latest changes couldn’t come at a better time

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr