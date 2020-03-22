If you want to explore the societal impact of the coronavirus pandemic, you might just have to fire up a stream in your living room. Oprah Winfrey has launched a free Apple TV+ series, Oprah Talks COVID-19, that has her talking to "experts and everyday people" about how people can deal with the virus while maintaining their humanity. There are two episodes at present, including a chat with Idris Elba (who tested positive for COVID-19) and his wife Sabrina Dhowre as well as a spirituality-focused discussion with Pastor Wintley Phipps.
Oprah debuts free Apple TV+ series discussing COVID-19
You don't need a subscription to check out the coronavirus series.
You won't want to tune in for medical advice, and this is arguably a way to steer viewers toward Oprah's other Apple TV+ work. You can get a good look at her discussion with Elba and Dhowre in the Twitter video below. Still, this series doesn't need a subscription -- it might not hurt to tune in if you're looking for something to keep you grounded in a difficult time.
Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. pic.twitter.com/HETVZeqCPE— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020