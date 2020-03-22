Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Paramount Pictures

Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted another industry first.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
41m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Paramount Pictures

Movie studios are already sending theatrical releases to streaming services as the coronavirus outbreak grips the world, but they've usually gone directly to in-house services. Paramount, however, appears to be breaking rank. Both Deadline and Hollywood Reporter understand that Paramount is releasing the romantic comedy The Lovebirds on Netflix after cancelling its theatrical release -- the first time one of these cancellations has gone to a third-party streamer. The details of when and where it will be available aren't clear, but it's believed to be a worldwide deal. The Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani flick was originally due to premiere on April 3rd.

It sounds like an unusual deal on the surface. Paramount has so far offered yanked movies like Sonic the Hedgehog as digital purchases. And while CBS All Access is focused on TV shows, this is theoretically a time to drive viewers to that service instead of a competitor.

However, it may come down to history and pragmatism. Paramount has a running relationship with Netflix that has led to multiple projects, including The Cloverfield Paradox and a planned Beverly Hills Cop sequel. It's a fairly easy leap. And whether Paramount likes it or not, Netflix has a much larger audience than All Access -- this may be the studio's best chance at recouping its investment short of delaying the movie's release.

Source: Deadline, Hollywood Reporter
In this article: coronavirus, covid-19, entertainment, internet, movies, netflix, paramount, services, streaming, the lovebirds, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Mercedes unveils plug-in hybrid versions of the CLA and GLA

Mercedes unveils plug-in hybrid versions of the CLA and GLA

View
Alphabet's next moonshot: protect the ocean

Alphabet's next moonshot: protect the ocean

View
NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

View
Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

View
Samsung rolls out camera fix for Galaxy S20 Ultra in the US

Samsung rolls out camera fix for Galaxy S20 Ultra in the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr