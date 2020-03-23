Amazon Prime Video finally introduces viewer profiles

We've asked Amazon to be more specific about where profiles are available, although they're already available in full across Android, iOS, 10th-generation or newer Fire tablets, current-gen Apple TV boxes and Chromecast. People in India also have full access on Fire TV devices. You can also use profiles on a basic level (no profile management) with screen-equipped Alexa devices, the Fire TV home screen experience and older Apple TV devices, not to mention most other living room hardware.

The timing couldn't be more appropriate. With people being urged to stay at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Prime Video usage is bound to go up -- and that includes driving viewership by family members who might not have used the service much before. Profiles, plus a Cinema hub highlighting movies that were supposed to be in theaters, could encourage more people to give Prime Video a try.