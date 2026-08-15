Engadget review recap: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Dell XPS 13 and more

Samsung built two new flagship foldables this time around, but the most premium of the two doesn't live up to its name. Senior reviewer Sam Rutherford explained that the ideal formula would've been a similar design to the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 with the increased performance of the Ultra model. "In the end, my issue with the Z Fold 8 Ultra doesn't really have anything to do with the device itself," he said. "Instead, my gripe is what the phone could have been."