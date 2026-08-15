Engadget review recap: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Dell XPS 13 and more
A roundup of recent reviews from Engadget.
Summer reviews season carries on. The last two weeks have been busy, and Google's latest devices are coming across our desks soon. In addition to the collection of reviews below that you might've missed, we also tested a Peloton bike, a smartwatch, a set of bookshelf speakers, wireless mics and went behind the wheel of a Lexus EV.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Samsung built two new flagship foldables this time around, but the most premium of the two doesn't live up to its name. Senior reviewer Sam Rutherford explained that the ideal formula would've been a similar design to the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 with the increased performance of the Ultra model. "In the end, my issue with the Z Fold 8 Ultra doesn't really have anything to do with the device itself," he said. "Instead, my gripe is what the phone could have been."
Dell XPS 13 (2026)
Dell responded quickly when Apple debuted the MacBook Neo earlier this year, but the new XPS 13 doesn't offer enough performance in its base configuration. "With the Neo as the new budget baseline, it'll be interesting to see how Dell keeps evolving the XPS 13 into the ideal budget-yet-premium notebook," senior reviews writer Devindra Hardawar said. "In its current iteration, I wouldn't recommend committing yourself to years of pain with an 8GB XPS 13, but if you can shell out for the 16GB model, it'll likely serve you well."
Samsung QS90H soundbar
Many soundbar companies claim they've made all-in-one soundbars that don't need a separate subwoofer for adequate bass. Very few actually fulfill that promise. With the QS90H, Samsung kept its word, and the soundbar has one other unique trick up its sleeve. "This soundbar doesn't need a separate subwoofer to shine, as its internal woofers do an excellent job with low-end tone across multiple content types," I said. "It's pricey, but it also has Samsung's Convertible Fit tech that makes it more versatile."
Insta360 X6
After spending the summer taking on DJI's gimbal cameras, Insta360 debuted its latest 360 action cam, the X6. Contributing reviewer James Trew explained that the new model marks a return to home turf for the company, and a compelling upgrade over the popular X5. "For fans of the Insta360 brand, the X6 is a solid update, especially if you're coming from an X4 or older," he said.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition
When it comes to Lenovo laptops, the ThinkPad lineup is typically what comes to mind first. But Devindra argued that the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition may make you rethink some assumptions about the company. "The Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition proves that Lenovo has come a long way over the last decade," he said. "It's just too bad the price puts it out of reach for most people who just need a light and fashionable laptop."