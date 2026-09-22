Five reasons to stick with your iPhone 17 Pro instead of upgrading to the 18 Pro

As we noted in our full review of the iPhone 18 Pro, you'd probably have a hard time spotting the differences between it and the 17 Pro if it weren't for the new colors. The iPhone 18 Pro comes in a new deep Burgundy and a light Glacial. There's also a black model, which a lot of people had been asking for after its absence in the 17 Pro lineup. But aside from the colors, the design is pretty much identical. In fact, the iPhone 18 Pro is a few grams heavier than its predecessor, which might not sit well with some.

There actually is a design change between them, though it's hard to notice at a glance. The Dynamic Island is smaller now, thanks to a new infrared sensor hidden beneath the screen. Sure, this is cool, but it's also not something that will change how you use your iPhone. It's more of a nice-to-have feature than a must-have, since the prior setup of the Dynamic Island works just fine.