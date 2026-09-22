Five reasons to stick with your iPhone 17 Pro instead of upgrading to the 18 Pro
The iPhone 18 Pro is an impressive phone, but you won't notice a big difference compared to the 17 Pro.
September means new iPhones are out in the wild, and while all eyes are on the fancy iPhone Duo, we shouldn't forget about the iPhone 18 Pro. This generation isn't radically different from the iPhone 17 Pro, but some folks might still consider upgrading — especially if you get a good deal from your carrier.
But is it really worth moving from the iPhone 17 Pro to the iPhone 18 Pro? In most cases, no. You'd likely be better off saving the cash and sticking with your current device for now. All told, these two units aren't that different.
They look pretty much the same
As we noted in our full review of the iPhone 18 Pro, you'd probably have a hard time spotting the differences between it and the 17 Pro if it weren't for the new colors. The iPhone 18 Pro comes in a new deep Burgundy and a light Glacial. There's also a black model, which a lot of people had been asking for after its absence in the 17 Pro lineup. But aside from the colors, the design is pretty much identical. In fact, the iPhone 18 Pro is a few grams heavier than its predecessor, which might not sit well with some.
There actually is a design change between them, though it's hard to notice at a glance. The Dynamic Island is smaller now, thanks to a new infrared sensor hidden beneath the screen. Sure, this is cool, but it's also not something that will change how you use your iPhone. It's more of a nice-to-have feature than a must-have, since the prior setup of the Dynamic Island works just fine.
The iPhone 17 Pro is still extremely fast
Apple talked a lot about performance during the iPhone 18 Pro presentation. No wonder, since it comes with the A20 Pro chip, which is the first built on a 2-nanometer architecture. This chip is fast — extremely fast. Its extra GPU core compared to the A19 Pro delivers up to 40 percent better graphics performance. There's also a second Neural Engine to better handle AI. But in normal usage, you might not notice that difference that much.
The iPhone 17 Pro is still a highly capable phone. And while the leap in performance is impressive, it won't matter when it comes to opening Instagram or streaming Apple Music. If you're not a heavy user who's always editing RAW photos or playing intensive games on your iPhone, the A19 Pro still gets the job done with ease. And even then, a year-old phone is hardly obsolete for this kind of work.
Most cameras haven't changed
Perhaps the most notable change in this year's Pro iPhone models is the new camera. For the first time, Apple is using a wide-angle camera with a variable aperture lens. Just like with the lenses on a DSLR camera, you can adjust the aperture to let the sensor receive more or less light. It's great for changing how the photo looks, as well as the depth of field. The new, wider aperture also improves photos and videos taken in low light.
But aside from the main camera, all the others are identical. The iPhone 18 Pro uses exactly the same ultra-wide and telephoto sensors as the iPhone 17 Pro. Even the front-facing camera is the same, so you won't be missing out on much if you don't upgrade. Also, some of the new photographic styles Apple showcased during the keynote are expected to arrive on certain older iPhones with a software update.
You already have Apple Intelligence and Siri AI
If you have an iPhone 17 Pro, you already have access to all the latest iOS features. This includes Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, Apple's virtual assistant built into iOS 27. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and 18 Pro offer the same functionality here, so you aren't getting major exclusive software features if you upgrade. The new Siri app, contextual conversations, enhanced Siri voice adjustments, improved dictation and ability to extend and reframe photos are all also available on the iPhone 17 Pro.
Of course, the future is unknown, and Apple may add some exclusive features to the iPhone 18 Pro down the road. It could put that extra Neural Engine to use for better AI performance. But right now, that doesn't mean much to most people.
The iPhone 18 Pro is a bigger upgrade for those with older iPhones
Getting new tech is always enjoyable, especially for enthusiasts. And having an iPhone with longer battery life and a more advanced camera will sound exciting to many people. But for the vast majority of those who already own the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro is a minor upgrade. Sure, it performs better, but it doesn't change how you use your iPhone every day.
The iPhone 18 Pro is best viewed as an upgrade for those with older iPhones, like the iPhone 15 Pro. That way, you'll get all the improvements from the last three years, like the vapor chamber, a new design and improved zoom. If you have a newer model, save some money and wait for next year's iPhone — or maybe consider the iPhone Duo.