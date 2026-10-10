How Xiaomi, Oppo and other non-US brands are challenging the iPhone Duo

While Apple is already selling the iPhone 18 Pro, the world is waiting for the iPhone Duo — the first foldable iPhone. It won't hit stores until October 23, with pre-orders beginning a week earlier.

But Apple's competitors have had their eyes on it for quite some time. In fact, the market has been gearing up for the iPhone Duo long before Apple even officially announced it. That's no wonder, since there was a lot of anticipation about what exactly Apple would do differently in the foldable device world that's been around for some time now.

The competition will be fierce: Xiaomi, Oppo, Motorola and Samsung are just a few examples of companies that have been exploring the idea of foldable phones that look a lot like the iPhone Duo. And like the Duo, most of them now have a foldable device in a "passport" format. But will that be enough to compete with Apple?