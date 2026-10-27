Book vs clamshell foldable phones: which is better for your everyday needs?

Back in the day, having a flip phone was "cool," and it sort of is again. Unlike old models that only had a single screen inside, the latest versions have an outer screen where you can see pertinent information like incoming messages and calls, time and date, weather, calendar details, and with some models, even more apps. The benefit is being able to access what you need without having to open the phone. It's great for reducing distractions and convenient access to information you need at-a-glance.

When you want a larger screen, flip it open from bottom to top to reveal the standard phone screen. From there, they operate like traditional phones, but with a hinge in the middle. Because of the smaller designs, they're easier to operate one-handed than book-style foldables. But you don't get more real estate than you would with a traditional bar phone.

By contrast, a book-style foldable phone is similar in size to a traditional bar phone when it's closed, albeit a bit thicker. It has a screen on the outside to access basics like messaging, notifications and apps, just as you would on a regular phone. But open it to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen. This is ideal for consuming content, like videos, books and games, surfing the web, and more.

Book-style foldables are good for productivity, too, including working on the go with widescreen or split screen views, even drag and drop actions. They feel more premium as well, but they are also larger and bulkier. They can also be more delicate with more complex mechanical designs, so you'll need to handle them with extra care. Get a good foldable phone case that protects the hinge especially.