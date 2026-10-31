4 drawbacks you should know before buying a PlayStation 5

Sony won't put games on discs starting in 2028, which means when the PS6 eventually comes out, it won't support physical games. Sony is seemingly doubling down on killing disc-based media going forward, per FlatpanelsHD's reporting that the UBP-X700/K will be the last 4K Blu-ray player the company manufactures.

So as of 2028, Sony will end the PlayStation's legacy as a true media hub. That's frustrating given how many past consoles made strides in this area. The PS2's DVD playback was a huge part of its enormous popularity, while the PS3 was one of the most affordable Blu-ray players of its time. I stood in line to buy a PS2 on November 24, 2000 not just to play EA's snowboarding classic SSX, but also because that system let me play my brand-new DVD copy of Jurassic Park for the first time. Discovering chapter skip and DVD extras on what's still my favorite film of all time was an awesome moment.

That will all be gone soon. GTA VI will just be a code in a box if you buy the "physical" version, for example. Soon, there won't be an option to loan games to friends or take advantage of in-store sales.

I take a share of the blame for the switch to digital. During this generation, the only PS5 games I've bought on disc, out of my 36-title PS5 library, are Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök and Saros. That means I've purchased a mere 11 percent of my PlayStation 5 games physically over the six years I've owned the console, which feels wrong as a self-proclaimed defender of physical media.