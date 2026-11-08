How much Netflix cost in 2007 vs. 2026

Over the next decade, Netflix added some new plans like Premium, Standard, Basic, Standard-definition-only, Basic with ads, Ad-Free and other iterations. And with those plans typically came annual price hikes, usually ranging from $1 to $3 more per month depending on the plan.

Today, Netflix offers three plans. Standard with ads costs $8.99 per month and includes ad-supported access to most (but not all) shows and movies in the Netflix catalog, with the ability to stream and download in 1080p HD on two supported devices at a time.

The Standard plan is $19.99 per month and includes everything in the Standard with ads package (minus the ads, of course), but with completely unlimited access to Netflix TV shows, movies and games. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn't live with you to the plan for another $7.99 per month to let them endure commercials, or $9.99 a month for the ad-free experience.

Finally, the Premium plan costs $26.99 monthly and offers unlimited access to the entire Netflix library, with video available in 4K Ultra HD + HDR with Netflix spatial audio, the ability to watch Netflix on four supported devices simultaneously and download on six supported devices, and the option to add up to two more members who don't reside with you for the same respective add-on prices per month as Standard.

Netflix has become notorious for its near-annual price hikes over the past 20 years. But if you really analyze what you get today compared to what you got in 2007, one could argue that today's plans give you better value for your money. Of course prices have increased since 2007. It's been 20 years, and our economy has been put through the wringer a number of times during that span.

But consider what was offered as a top plan in 2007 — three DVDs at a time plus 18 hours of streaming that was limited to 1,000 titles, only viewable on a Windows PC in lousy quality, for $16.99 per month. Today, for $10 more per month, subscribers have access to more than 8,000 titles, including hundreds of original series and movies, plus exclusive sporting events, in pristine 4K Ultra HD and premium audio that can be viewed and downloaded on a TV, tablet, phone or computer. Yes, it's $10 more per month, which is significant. But you also get so much more for the money.