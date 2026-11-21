All three of the main devices that Apple announced at its Welcome Home event hit my desk at the same time. I tackled the HomeView and fourth-gen Apple TV 4K first. Apple's debut smart display has a crisp, colorful screen and it's useful for the entire family. It features category-leading sound and a refined design. However, it's heavily reliant on your iPhone, and Siri AI still fails at fairly basic tasks. You'll also be at the mercy of thrid-party support, since the device runs CarPlay-enabled apps.

The new Apple TV 4K remains the best streaming box you can by. It's speedy and now has built-in mics for Siri. It's more expensive though, so it's not as easy to recommend as it was before. When it comes to the HomePod mini 2, that's not a device you should really be considering until it's outfitted with the new version of Siri AI. And there's no timeline for when that might happen.