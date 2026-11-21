Engadget review recap: Apple HomeView, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) and more
A roundup of recent reviews from Engadget.
14 reviews in 14 days. We've been busy. Before you start to wind down for the upcoming turkey-fueled feast, catch up on all of the reviews we've written over the last two weeks. There's a trio of new Apple products, two pairs of glasses, a bunch of gaming gear and more. We've collected everything here for easy reference, so read on to see what you might've missed.
Apple HomeView, Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini 2
All three of the main devices that Apple announced at its Welcome Home event hit my desk at the same time. I tackled the HomeView and fourth-gen Apple TV 4K first. Apple's debut smart display has a crisp, colorful screen and it's useful for the entire family. It features category-leading sound and a refined design. However, it's heavily reliant on your iPhone, and Siri AI still fails at fairly basic tasks. You'll also be at the mercy of thrid-party support, since the device runs CarPlay-enabled apps.
The new Apple TV 4K remains the best streaming box you can by. It's speedy and now has built-in mics for Siri. It's more expensive though, so it's not as easy to recommend as it was before. When it comes to the HomePod mini 2, that's not a device you should really be considering until it's outfitted with the new version of Siri AI. And there's no timeline for when that might happen.
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) and Xreal Aura
It seems like Meta announces new smart glasses on a weekly basis these days. While the company isn't keeping quite that rapid of a pace, it did announce three models recently. One of those is the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3, the latest version of its "flagship" smart glasses. The cameras are still here, and the displays still aren't. But the new model is more expensive, and doesn't offer much more than its predecessor, according to senior reporter Karissa Bell.
The Xreal Aura is a set of Android XR glasses, but as Devindra found out, great hardware can't overcome the issues with Google's platform. "Xreal has delivered yet another light, bright and comfortable pair of AR specs with the Aura, but it's clearly hampered by a half-baked Android XR platform," he said. "Even worse, Android XR is a major reason why it costs twice as much as the company's previous hardware."
Surface Laptop Ultra
Devindra also put Microsoft's flagship RTX Spark laptop through its paces recently. The Surface Laptop Ultra is sleek and powerful, but it's also expensive, and it lags behind Apple's M5 Pro laptops in terms of performance. "The Surface Laptop Ultra's sheer refinement is a sign of just how far Microsoft has come," he said.
Everything else
Contributing reviews writer James Trew tested the HoverAir Versa. This gadget is a gimbal camera that transforms into a drone. Or is it a drone that doubles as a gimbal camera? Either way, the Versa has its benefits, but it doesn't particularly excel at either task.
If gaming is more your thing, UK bureau chief Mat Smith tested the highly-customizable Nacon Revolution 5 Unlimited controller while senior reporter Jessica Conditt parked the Sony 27-inch Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook (yes, that's really the name) on her desk for a few weeks. And if you prefer to do your gaming with a mouse, senior reporter Sam Rutherford test drove the SteelSeries Rival Pro.
Contributing reviews writer Tim Stevens went behind the wheel of the 2027 Chevy Bolt, lamenting that one of the best EVs won't be around for much longer. Sam also tried his best to lose his belongings to test out the new Pixel Tag, while senior reporter Daniel Cooper monitored his brain waves (and productivity) with the Neurable One headphones. And when that was done, he discovered how handy a seemingly mundane device can be with the Pebble Index 01 ring.