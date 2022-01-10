3D-printed DualSense attachment lets you play PS5 with one hand

Some players have found it difficult to use the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, in part due to its size and weight. Although Sony hasn't released an official counterpart to Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller, some folks are trying to make it easier for others to play PS5 games.

YouTuber Akaki Kuumeri designed an adapter that allows players to use the DualSense with one hand. The 3D-printed attachment snaps onto the left thumbstick. When it's placed on a surface (or one's thigh), physically moving the entire controller will move the thumbstick. The L1 and L2 buttons are replicated on the right side of the controller.

There's a second, optional attachment that offers inputs for the D-pad as well. So, save for the Share button, players would be able to use the entire controller with one hand.

Because the DualSense is symmetrical, Kuumeri says the attachments can be reversed to fit on the other side of the controller. You'd just need to mirror the components before printing them.

Kuumeri submitted the adapter to a contest for one-handed controller designs. You can download the files and print attachments for personal use.

The adapter could also prove useful for gamers who don't typically have issues using the DualSense with both hands. In a video, Kuumeri demonstrates the ability to play It Takes Two, a co-op-only game, solo by using attachments on two controllers. The attachment could also give players a way to munch on a snack or enjoy a beverage without having to hit the pause button.

Kuumeri's design won't mitigate all players' accessibility issues. Some may tire of moving the controller around physically or they may not have the dexterity to access all four shoulder buttons with one hand. Still, the attachment could afford many more people the chance to play games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal — as long as they have access to a 3D printer and are actually able to secure a PS5.