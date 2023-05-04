8Bitdo launches a $30 version of its Ultimate controller You can buy the budget-friendly gamepad in purple or green colorways.

Gamepad maker 8Bitdo unveiled a cheaper version of its beloved Ultimate Controller today. The new Ultimate C 2.4G Wireless Controller is a $30 wireless accessory in purple or green color options. It’s compatible with Windows, Android, Steam Deck and Raspberry Pi.

As its name suggests, the new gamepad connects wirelessly using an included 2.4GHz USB dongle. 8Bitdo describes it as a “simplified” version of the popular Ultimate series of controllers while “offering the same ultimate quality.” As for what “simplified” means, the company appears to have helped scale back production costs by skipping the charging dock (using cable charging instead) and the profile-toggling switch from the more expensive variants. It also doesn’t support the company’s Ultimate Software for customizations.

8BitDo says the gamepad can last up to 25 hours of playtime and recharge fully in two hours. In addition, it supports asymmetrical rumble, although vibration feedback only works on Windows. The controller also works in wired mode and is plug-and-play on PC.

The company expanded into modern console-style controllers last year after making its bones on nostalgic gamepads mimicking classic NES and SNES inputs. The Ultimate line’s design is much closer to today’s Xbox controllers, including asymmetric stick layouts. The more expensive 2.5GHz version is still available for $50, while the Bluetooth variant costs $70. You can pre-order the new model from Amazon ahead of its scheduled May 31st release date.