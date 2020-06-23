Acer’s new high-end Chromebook is the Spin 713

Another addition on the sturdy front is a Gorilla Glass coating for the 713’s 13.5-inch VertiVew touchscreen display. That 2,256 x 1,504 IPS display has a 3:2 aspect ratio and should do a much better job of resisting scratches and dents than previous models in the series. Acer says that the 713’s display is also “antimicrobial” to reduce the prevalence of smelly and staining micro-organisms, which may come in handy these days.

In person, it doesn’t just look and feel like a premium device, it’s sturdy too, with enough strength in its chassis that you won’t be worrying about breaking it. I think it’s still a little too big and heavy for the tablet mode to ever feel like a natural thing to use for long periods of time but there’s clearly a use case for it.

This new model was designed with help from Intel as part of the chip giant’s Project Athena program, which first launched last year. The project pushed companies to make thinner, lighter laptops with better battery life, and the Spin 713 sounds like it delivers there. It can be customized to carry a 10th-generation Core i7 vPro chip and Acer says it’ll last 10 hours on a charge.

Another plus is the keyboard, which is one of the easiest to adapt to, with generous travel and decent spacing. The trackpad, in the few minutes I had with the machine, was a little less smooth but hopefully any flaws in the pre-release hardware will be smoothed out before release.