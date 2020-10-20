Adobe's Fresco painting app is now available on iPhone

Last year, Adobe debuted Fresco: a powerful drawing and painting app that brought the realistic feel of watercolor, oils and more to the iPad and Surface devices. Now the company is brining the software to smaller screens. Starting today, Fresco is available on iPhone. The company says the same interface, brushes and documents users have already gotten used to on the iPad or Windows will all be inside the iOS version of the app — just redesigned for the reduced real estate. Even if the confined space isn’t optimal for your usual workflow, you can make tweaks to existing projects or try out new ideas when your tablet may not be nearby.
As is typically the case at its annual MAX event with Creative Cloud apps, Adobe is showing off a host of new features that are coming to Fresco. First, the company is adding font support through Adobe Fonts. Not only can you bring typography into your illustrations without have to create letters by hand, you’ll have sliders for size, leading and tracking. Plus, the Adobe Fonts library offers access to thousands of options.