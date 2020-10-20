Adobe's Fresco painting app is now available on iPhone

Adobe added a livestream tool to Fresco last year, but now the company is giving you more control over the settings. More specifically, you can change the quality and dimensions of the final video. And you don’t have to draw live either: there’s a Timelapse function as well. Adobe has added a comments function in Fresco as well, so you can ask for, read and respond to comments without closing your drawing. From the same Share menu that you begin the feedback process, you can now send vector art directly to Illustrator on the desktop.

Lastly, a smattering of small but handy updates will save you time and headaches. You can restore an earlier version of a file via Recent and Cloud documents in the More actions menu. Simply navigate there and select “View version history.” Adobe also added a Save button so you can make sure things are safely stored along the way without closing a drawing. And if you need to edit multiple layers at once, there’s a multi-layer selection tool that will allow just that. Quickly delete, duplicate, copy, merge or transform everything you’ve selected at the same time.

Fresco was already an attractive tool for its realistic drawing and panting options, but as Adobe continues to add new features, it’s quickly becoming a full-on illustration workshop.