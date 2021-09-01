After Math: 24-hour PogChamps and 56-inch 'Hyperscreens'

So, wild week huh. Probably not how most of us had hoped to start the new year off, but hey, it didn’t really pan out for the president either what with Twitter and Facebook having finally suspended Donald Trump’s social media accounts. And as if that wasn’t crisis enough, a whole bunch of other things are going on as well. We’re still in the middle of the COVID pandemic, a virtual CES 2021 starts this week, and Section 230 is apparently staying put, at least through the presidential transition later this month. Here are some of the top headlines from this, just bonkers week.
Twitch will refresh the PogChamp emote image every 24 hours
PogChamp is back, Bart! In randomly selected community member avatar form! Thank you, thank you, this has been a hamfisted atempt at a throwback reference to a Simpsons’ episode which first aired in 1995.