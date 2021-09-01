After Math: 24-hour PogChamps and 56-inch 'Hyperscreens'

Defunctland, YouTube

Disneyland’s 20,000 Leagues ride hasn’t been open since the Clinton administration but that hasn’t stopped a digital archivist from scouring the internet for video footage from the ‘80s and ‘90s of the now defunct attraction and stitched them together into an immersive VR experience. It’s one that’s sure to bore today’s children just as much as the real thing did the 9-year-old me.

POOL New / reuters

FCC Chair Ajit Pai has managed — seemingly in spite of his very nature — to not make things worse for once. Despite increasing pressure from Donald Trump to repeal section 230 in his final days in office, Pai put his foot and his comically large coffee mug, down. In doing so he’s denied the president’s overtures and ensured that section 230 will remain in effect into the Biden Administration.

the_guitar_mann via Getty Images

Just in case you needed another reason why flying isn’t a great idea right now — you know, beyond the deadly lung virus that’s killing 4,000-plus Americans a day.

Mercedes

Granted, given the digital nature of this year’s CES means that all press conferences are going to be virtual. But if we can get all of the products rendered in the same quasi-Tron style that Mercedes is using for its gigantic, dash-spanning infotainment control display, well maybe it won’t be half bad.