After Math: Google gets faster and TikTok gets longer

It’s that magical time of year again! Thanksgiving is now behind us and those folks who travelled to see family during the holiday haven’t gotten their positive COVID tests back yet, so everything still seems rosy. Now, before spending the second half of December short of breath, check out some of this week’s top headlines.
Google rolls out 2Gbps fiber service in Huntsville and Nashville
Economies of scale are a beautiful thing. As Google’s fiber optic internet service continues to grow, the per month cost to users continues to shrink. These days, a blazing fast 1Gbps connection costs as much as a Hulu Live subscription and, for folks in a pair of Tennessee metros, doubling that speed will only set you back $100 a month. Sure, you’ll have to trim a few streaming subscriptions to fit it into your budget, but the services that are left will run faster and smoother than pretty much anywhere else in the country.