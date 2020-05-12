After Math: Google gets faster and TikTok gets longer

Warner Bros.

That excess internet speed is going to come in handy next year because many of the most anticipated films — including the Dune reboot, Matrix 4, and Godzilla vs. Kong — are going to be streaming the same day that hit theaters. They’ll be available on HBO Max, same way we’re all watching Wonder Woman 1984 in December. And given their blockbuster statuses, you’ll want as fast a connection as you can get to avoid buffering during the good parts.

Mike Blake / reuters

And thus, Tiktok begins its perilous journey down the slippery slope of becoming a YouTube clone.

Flavio Lo Scalzo / reuters

You know the electrification trend in the automotive industry is accelerating when luxury supercar manufacturers are scrambling to get in on it. This week vaunted car maker Maserati announced that it will transition its entire lineup to BEVs or at least hybrids within the next five years. Even more impressive, Hyundai revealed its new EV platform this week and has plans to build nearly two dozen new electric models off of it.

SGN

In further good green news, Scotland is set to begin the world’s first trial to replace natural gas with “green hydrogen” to for cooking and heating. Some 300 homes homes will participate in the $24 million pilot program. Should it prove successful and expand to the rest of the country, it will do a great deal in helping the UK achieve its zero carbon by 2050 goals.