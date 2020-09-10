Latest in Entertainment

After Math: No 'Dune' for you! Come back, one year!

Plus, Facebook and Twitter bring out the banhammers
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
2020 is the year of “this is why we can’t have anything nice.” It’s given us COVID-19 and creeping fascism while taking Eddie Van Halen and the first reboot I’d been looking forward to since the all-female Ghostbusters film came out. Luckily, this week’s headlines were packed with things that can help keep us occupied until October, 2021.

B&O is bringing back a turntable from the '70s and it costs $11,000

I mean, yeah on one hand, if you’re a hardcore vintage vinyl fan with eleven grand burning a hole in your pocket, go ahead and try to pick up one of these super-limited edition refurbished B&O turntables. On the other, there’s always estate sales.

Facebook shut down 10 fake-account networks over the last month

Having already banned QAnon, Facebook took another swing with its ban hammer last week taking aim at nearly a dozen mini-networks of misinformation. That included 200 Facebook accounts, 55 Facebook pages and 76 Instagram accounts — but really just a drop in the digital ocean given FB’s massive reach and scope.

Twitter suspends 1,600 accounts linked to state disinformation networks

Facebook wasn’t the only one busy banning in recent weeks. Twitter has announced that it had recently suspended 1,600 accounts which were allegedly spreading a litany of misinformation campaigns and run by Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba and Thailand.

Vizio's first 4K OLED TVs are on sale starting at $1,200

Vizio has certainly come up in the world. The budget television maker has steadily increased its brand reputation in recent years by offering surprisingly well constructed sets for flummoxingly low prices. Case in point, the company has just released its first 4K OLED for the jaw dropping price of $1200 — $1100 if you take advantage of the $100-off launch sale.

A smarter, more capable Flippy robot knows how to fry 19 things

The future of fast food may well revolve around robots and automated production — especially as COVID restrictions gut the food service industry, permanently shutter restaurants, and shift our dining experiences exclusively towards take-out — but they will never, ever, be able replace the American Spectacle™ that is the Waffle House fight.

