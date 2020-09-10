After Math: No 'Dune' for you! Come back, one year!

2020 is the year of “this is why we can’t have anything nice.” It’s given us COVID-19 and creeping fascism while taking Eddie Van Halen and the first reboot I’d been looking forward to since the all-female Ghostbusters film came out. Luckily, this week’s headlines were packed with things that can help keep us occupied until October, 2021.
B&O is bringing back a turntable from the '70s and it costs $11,000
I mean, yeah on one hand, if you’re a hardcore vintage vinyl fan with eleven grand burning a hole in your pocket, go ahead and try to pick up one of these super-limited edition refurbished B&O turntables. On the other, there’s always estate sales.