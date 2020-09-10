After Math: No 'Dune' for you! Come back, one year!

Engadget

Having already banned QAnon, Facebook took another swing with its ban hammer last week taking aim at nearly a dozen mini-networks of misinformation. That included 200 Facebook accounts, 55 Facebook pages and 76 Instagram accounts — but really just a drop in the digital ocean given FB’s massive reach and scope.

Facebook wasn’t the only one busy banning in recent weeks. Twitter has announced that it had recently suspended 1,600 accounts which were allegedly spreading a litany of misinformation campaigns and run by Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba and Thailand.

Vizio has certainly come up in the world. The budget television maker has steadily increased its brand reputation in recent years by offering surprisingly well constructed sets for flummoxingly low prices. Case in point, the company has just released its first 4K OLED for the jaw dropping price of $1200 — $1100 if you take advantage of the $100-off launch sale.

The future of fast food may well revolve around robots and automated production — especially as COVID restrictions gut the food service industry, permanently shutter restaurants, and shift our dining experiences exclusively towards take-out — but they will never, ever, be able replace the American Spectacle™ that is the Waffle House fight.