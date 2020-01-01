Vizio's first 4K OLED TVs are on sale starting at $1,200

At CES in January Vizio revealed it would finally add a couple of OLED options to its TV lineup, and now they’re going on sale. With their incredible contrast and ability to produce details while watching dark scenes, OLED TVs have remained at the top of our recommended lists over the last few years. The only issue is that they’re still expensive compared to many TVs that use LED technology, but as usual Vizio is lowering the price of entry.

This summer they announced the pricing of the 55- and 65-inch OLED TVs at $1,300 and $2,000, but right now they’re going on sale at Best Buy for $100 cheaper through October 9th. At their current prices, the 55-inch OLED55-H1 is $300 cheaper than LG’s cheapest 55-inch OLED, the $1,500 OLED55BXPUA, while the 65-inch OLED65-H1 comes in $100 cheaper than the current price for LG’s OLED65XPUA.