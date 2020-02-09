Twitter suspends 1,600 accounts linked to state disinformation networks

Twitter has permanently suspended another 1,589 state-linked accounts that violated its platform manipulation policies. It says they’re connected to state information operations carried out by Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba and Thailand. Twitter has added details on those accounts, along with five Russia-linked accounts it shut down in September, to its state-linked information operations archive.

The company wrote in a blog post that accounts operated in Iran “artificially amplified conversations on politically sensitive topics.” Those included racial and social justice issues in the US, such as Black Lives Matter and the killing of George Floyd. Many of the accounts were compromised, and Twitter returned most of them to their original owners. It suspended 104 other accounts linked to the campaign.