Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:

After Math: Sonos sues Google again while Facebook keeps cleaning house

Plus, scientists spot multiple super-salty subterranean Martian lakes!
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

There’s no such thing as a slow news week in the year 2020 but this last one has been especially hectic what with that train wreck of a presidential debate, Trump’s announcement about contracting COVID, and Google’s Pixel 5 reveal event. But that wasn’t all, here are five more of the week’s top stories.

sonos
Engadget

Sonos sues Google for infringing on five more speaker patents

For the second time this year alone, the smart speaker manufacturer is taking Google to court over allegations that the internet search giant lifted some of Sonos’ most recognizable features. Really, Google, we expect this sort of behavior from the likes of Facebook, not you. Do better.

asdf
Engadget

Scientists find evidence of multiple underground lakes on Mars

While scoping out a suspected subterranean lake hiding under the Martian soil, scientists stumbled across not one, not two, but three more of them encircling the original. And they’re not puddles by any means. The research team estimates the largest one to measure up to 19 miles across with the others topping out at a few kilometers apiece. But don’t expect to go swimming on the Red Planet in the near future — we’l have to bore through a kilometer of ice to get to it.

asdf
Engadget

Tesla delivered 139,300 vehicles last quarter, breaking its previous record

The COVID lockdowns have hit the American auto industry hard this year with demand dropping as people stayed home and off the road. However, that apparently is not the case with Tesla which announced last week it had crushed its previous quarterly delivery record by nearly 27,000 vehicles. Over all, the company has shipped some 318,000 automobiles so far in 2020.

dasdf
Engadget

Amazon reveals 19,816 employees have had COVID-19

If you thought that Trump campaign rallies were rife with COVID, let me introduce you to a little place called an Amazon distribution warehouse. The company announced last week that nearly 20,000 employees had contracted the virus since the start of the year which, out of Amazon’s 1.2 million-strong workforce doesn’t sound that bad. Unless of course you work in one in Minnesota, where the infection rate is more than three times that of the rest of the state.

asd
Engadget

Facebook has removed more than 6,500 militia groups and pages

Even though the president refuses to denounce militants and white supremacists in this country — telling his militant mob of Proud Boys supporters to “stand down and stand by” during Tuesday night’s debates, — Facebook isn’t tolerating their presence on its site. Throughout August and September, the social media platform identified and wiped more than 6,500 pages and groups tied to militant movements and QAnon.

In this article: after math, Aftermath, Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Mars, Sonos, Google, feature, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Russian state hackers appear to have breached a federal agency

Russian state hackers appear to have breached a federal agency

View
The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

View
Tesla will offer a bird's eye parking view, if you pay a premium

Tesla will offer a bird's eye parking view, if you pay a premium

View
The first 'Monster Hunter' movie teaser sets up an enormous battle

The first 'Monster Hunter' movie teaser sets up an enormous battle

View
Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr