Tesla delivered 139,300 vehicles last quarter, breaking its previous record

Breaking down the latest record-breaking shipment numbers, 15,200 of those were Model S/X cars and 124,100 were Model 3/Y deliveries. During the quarter, Tesla built 145,036 vehicles — 16,992 Model S/X vehicles and 128,044 Model 3/Y EVs.

At the start of the year, Tesla targeted 500,000 deliveries in 2020. It has shipped 318,000 vehicles so far. Its plans (just like everyone else's on the planet) were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Shanghai Gigafactory was closed briefly at the start of the year, as was the Fremont factory for about two months. If production hadn’t been halted, Tesla would surely have been closer to its target by now.

The company plans to open two more factories in the next couple of years. It'll be able to ramp up production, which is crucial given that it has new vehicles on the way in the form of the Model S Plaid, Cybertruck and next-generation Roadster.