Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024: Everything you need to know about the deals event starting on March 20

Amazon announced today that it will hold yet another sale event at the end of March. The "Big Spring Sale" will start on Wednesday, March 20 and run through Monday, March 25. This is the first time Amazon will host a spring sale like this in the US, as it previously held a similar sale event in the UK in 2023. However, unlike Prime Day, the Big Spring Sale will not only feature exclusive discounts for Prime members — shoppers who do not pay for the annual membership will be able to take advantage of spring sale deals.

It's notable that the Big Spring Sale doesn't place an emphasis on Prime. In addition to drumming up more sales than usual, Amazon Prime Day, typically held in July, and the company's second Prime Day held in October, attempt to entice potential new Prime subscribers to pay up so they can get access to exclusive discounts. Given the details of today's announcement, we'd hesitate to call the new event a "spring Prime Day" because it doesn't appear that the retail giant is taking the same approach this time around. It remains to be seen how many Big Spring Sale discounts will only be available to Prime members (if any).

What kind of deals can we expect at Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

It’s unclear how much of a boon the Big Spring Sale will be for tech deals. Amazon’s announcement mentions few gadgets like Echo devices and Kindles, and mentions discounts up to 40 percent off select electronics. However, Amazon usually features a lot of fashion-focused deals as winter comes to an end and the first days of spring arrive. The announcement calls out deals on "spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products," all of which are items we typically see go on sale in the March-April time period across the web.

We at Engadget do not cover deals like these (although you can head to our friends at Yahoo if you’re interested in that). But we will cover the Big Spring Sale insofar as we can elevate the best tech deals to come out of the event. That will also include discounts that may not be explicitly tied to the Big Spring Sale, but are available on Amazon during the same time period. Sales like Apple's AirPods Pro for a record low of $189, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum for $179 and the PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle for $400 would fall into that category.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $189 $249 Save $60 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 $180 $275 Save $95 See at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (Slim) $400 $450 Save $50 See at Amazon

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, and find the best spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.