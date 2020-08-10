Latest in Gear

Amazon's Fire HD tablets are back at all-time lows

Get the Fire HD 8 for $60 and the Fire HD 10 for $100.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
48m ago
Engadget
Amazon’s Fire HD tablets are again on sale at their lowest prices ever, matching deals we saw just a couple of weeks ago. With a starting price of just $70, they may have some appeal if you’re looking for a cheap entertainment device or e-reader.

While the Fire HD 8 doesn’t offer any Google apps (unless you’re into side loading), there’s a lot about it to like. That includes Alexa support, a USB-C port that allows for faster charging, very respectable build quality, 32GB or 64GB of storage (that can be upgraded via a microSD card slot, a relatively sharp 1,280 x 800 display, 2GB of RAM, a 4,850mAh battery and decent performance thanks to a quad-core chip. It’s on sale for $60, or $30 off the regular price.

For an extra $20, the $80 Fire HD 8 Plus gives you all of those features, but boosts the RAM from 2GB to 3GB, while including wireless charging and a fast 9W charger in the box. The Fire HD 8 is available in four colors (black, pink, blue and white), while the Fire HD 8 Plus comes in black only.

The steepest discount is available on the Fire HD 10. There’s a lot of tablet for the money, including a a 1080p display, 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, an octa-core battery, fast USB-C charging, Alexa support and a battery that allows for up to 12 hours of reading, browsing or watching videos. Again, the downsides are a lack of Google apps. It’s now on sale for $100, or $50 off the regular price, in black, pink, blue and white.

