Amazon's Fire HD tablets are back at all-time lows

Amazon’s Fire HD tablets are again on sale at their lowest prices ever, matching deals we saw just a couple of weeks ago. With a starting price of just $70, they may have some appeal if you’re looking for a cheap entertainment device or e-reader.
While the Fire HD 8 doesn’t offer any Google apps (unless you’re into side loading), there’s a lot about it to like. That includes Alexa support, a USB-C port that allows for faster charging, very respectable build quality, 32GB or 64GB of storage (that can be upgraded via a microSD card slot, a relatively sharp 1,280 x 800 display, 2GB of RAM, a 4,850mAh battery and decent performance thanks to a quad-core chip. It’s on sale for $60, or $30 off the regular price.