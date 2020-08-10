Amazon's Fire HD tablets are back at all-time lows

Buy the Fire HD 8 tablet on Amazon - $60

For an extra $20, the $80 Fire HD 8 Plus gives you all of those features, but boosts the RAM from 2GB to 3GB, while including wireless charging and a fast 9W charger in the box. The Fire HD 8 is available in four colors (black, pink, blue and white), while the Fire HD 8 Plus comes in black only.

Buy the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet on Amazon - $80

The steepest discount is available on the Fire HD 10. There’s a lot of tablet for the money, including a a 1080p display, 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, an octa-core battery, fast USB-C charging, Alexa support and a battery that allows for up to 12 hours of reading, browsing or watching videos. Again, the downsides are a lack of Google apps. It’s now on sale for $100, or $50 off the regular price, in black, pink, blue and white.

Buy the Fire HD 10 tablet on Amazon - $100

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.