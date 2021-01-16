Amazon can keep Parler's servers offline, judge rules

A judge has denied Parler’s attempt to get Amazon Web Services to restore its service. A federal judge cited “dwindling slight” evidence for Parler’s antitrust claims, as well as the dangers posed by “inflammatory rhetoric.”
The ruling is yet another setback for the beleaguered company, which is also facing the prospect of an FBI investigation. Parler sued Amazon claiming antitrust violations, after Amazon Web Services kicked it off its servers. In its lawsuit, Parler had asked the courts to force Amazon to restore its service while the legal case played out. On Thursday, a judge declined to do so, stating that “Parler has failed to demonstrate that it is likely to succeed on the merits of its Sherman Act claim.”