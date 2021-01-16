Latest in Gear

Image credit: Social Media / reuters

Amazon can keep Parler's servers offline, judge rules

The ruling is another setback for the beleaguered social media company.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
59m ago
125 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A screengrab of Parler.com website and Parler CEO John Matze's message on January 16, 2021, reading "Hello world, is this thing on?", seen in this picture obtained on January 17, 2021 from social media. PARLER.COM WEBSITE /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Social Media / reuters

A judge has denied Parler’s attempt to get Amazon Web Services to restore its service. A federal judge cited “dwindling slight” evidence for Parler’s antitrust claims, as well as the dangers posed by “inflammatory rhetoric.” 

The ruling is yet another setback for the beleaguered company, which is also facing the prospect of an FBI investigation. Parler sued Amazon claiming antitrust violations, after Amazon Web Services kicked it off its servers. In its lawsuit, Parler had asked the courts to force Amazon to restore its service while the legal case played out. On Thursday, a judge declined to do so, stating that “Parler has failed to demonstrate that it is likely to succeed on the merits of its Sherman Act claim.” 

Amazon had said that Parler’s antitrust claims are without merit. In its initial response to Parler’s lawsuit, Amazon noted that it spent months warning Parler about the violent posts on its app. “This case is about Parler’s demonstrated unwillingness and inability to remove from the servers of Amazon Web Services content that threatens the public safety, such as by inciting and planning the rape, torture, and assassination of named public officials and private citizens,” Amazon wrote in court documents. 

On Thursday, the Seattle judge said that it would not be in the “public interest” to force AWS “to host the kind of abusive, violent content at issue in this case, particularly in light of the recent riots at the U.S. Capitol.”

It’s another blow for Parler, which has grown in popularity after Facebook and Twitter began cracking down on disinformation about the election following Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Since the deadly riot in Washington DC. Apple and Google both suspended the app from their stores. Parler CEO John Matze has said that numerous other tech companies, including Slack, Twilio, and Zendesk have also stopped working with the company. Matze has vowed to bring the site back online, but so far only a very limited version remains accessible and the core service is still unavailable.

In this article: Parler, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Social media, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
125 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

View
Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

View
Samsung Galaxy S21 review: The best Android phone for the money

Samsung Galaxy S21 review: The best Android phone for the money

View
Amazon can keep Parler's servers offline, judge rules

Amazon can keep Parler's servers offline, judge rules

View
See the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting in 10-gigapixel detail

See the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting in 10-gigapixel detail

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr