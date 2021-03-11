Amazon one-day sale drops the price of Philips Hue kits and bulbs

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Philips Hue lighting products can do some pretty cool things these days, like syncing with Spotify or helping you sleep. They're not exactly cheap, but luckily Amazon is offering significant discounts on Hue bulbs and kits as an early Black Friday sale, for today only. The deals includes a starter kit with Hue bulbs and buttons, a colored Hue bulb pack and a Smart Lightstrip Bundle, with discounts up to 41 percent.

A good way to get started would be with the Philips Hue White LED Smart Button Starter Kit, now on sale for $80 instead of $100 (20 percent off). That gets you three Hue White LED 60W bulbs that can fit in most lamps, overhead lights and recessed cans. It also comes with the Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without taxing your WiFi, along with one Smart Button that can be attached with magnets or tape — no hard-wiring required.

If you want some color on top of that, the above bundle together with a Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Bundle is also on sale for $144, a savings of 19 percent. The latter product connects with the Hue Hub, allowing you create a colored light experience across the entire six-foot strip for extra ambience around your home. You can also sync the Lightstrip with gaming, music or movies using the Hue Sync app.

Finally, if you want color and simplicity, the best Amazon deal is on the Philips Hue White and Color Ambience bulbs (above). Pick up a three-pack for just $80 ($26.66 each), for a savings of $55 or 41 percent. Up to ten of these bulbs can be controlled directly or by voice control with your smartphone using the Hue App. From there, you can program up to 16 million colors for parties or to set different moods in your house depending on the time of day.

