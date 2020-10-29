Amazon is matching many of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
Best Buy kicked off its first early Black Friday sale this morning, and as luck would have it, Amazon’s matching a number of the deals. Yes, we’re aware that we still have a few days left in October, but many retailers are ushering in the holiday shopping season early. Really, it began with Amazon Prime Day a few weeks ago and now we’re seeing more and more deals pop up each week. In addition to Amazon matching some of Best Buy’s top sales, it’s also discounted most of its Echo Show and Fire TV devices in honor of Alexa’s birthday. Check out the list below for all of the Amazon-matched deals, plus a couple of discounts we could only find at Amazon.
Sony WH-1000XM4 — $278
Our favorite pair of wireless ANC headphones is down to a new all-time low. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are $278 right now, which is $72 off their normal price. We gave these cans a score of 94 for improving upon the already stellar XM3s — the XM4s have great sound quality with even better noise-cancellation chops, multi-device connectivity and a feature that automatically pauses sound when you start speaking.
Bose’s excellent headphones, the QuietComfort 35 IIs, are discounted to $199, which is a new all-time low. These are the wireless version of the much-loved QuietComfort headphones and they provide quality sound and active noise-cancellation that’s up there with Sony.
Jabra's Elite Active 75t earbuds are some of the best you can get if you’re an athlete or someone who exercises regularly. They’re compact, lightweight, compatible with a number of virtual assistants and long-lasting with at least 7.5 hours of battery life — and that’s before employing the extra juice in its carrying case. This sale drops them to $150, which is $50 off their normal price.
Sony’s solid ZV-1 vlogging camera is $100 off, bringing it down to $700. We gave this camera a score of 88 for its compact design, fast autofocus, fully articulating screen and its solid build-in microphone. It’s a good option for those interesting in giving the YouTube world a try, or just those who want a step up from their smartphone’s camera.
The silver model of the latest iPad Air (yes, the one that just came out) is $40 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $559. You’ll have to wait a few weeks for it to ship, but this is a great discount on the newest iPad. We gave the iPad Air a score of 90 for its fast performance, speedy WiFi connectivity and new support for the second-gen Apple Pencil.
Amazon knocked the price of the Beats Solo Pro headphones down to $170, which is $130 off their normal price and a new all-time low. If you prefer on-ear style headphones and want the convenience of Apple’s H1 chip, these are the pair for you. We gave them a score of 81 for their solid sound quality, good ANC and improved design.