Amazon is matching many of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $199

Bose

Bose’s excellent headphones, the QuietComfort 35 IIs, are discounted to $199, which is a new all-time low. These are the wireless version of the much-loved QuietComfort headphones and they provide quality sound and active noise-cancellation that’s up there with Sony.

Jabra Elite Active 75t — $150

Billy Steele / Engadget

Jabra's Elite Active 75t earbuds are some of the best you can get if you’re an athlete or someone who exercises regularly. They’re compact, lightweight, compatible with a number of virtual assistants and long-lasting with at least 7.5 hours of battery life — and that’s before employing the extra juice in its carrying case. This sale drops them to $150, which is $50 off their normal price.

Sony ZV-1 — $700

Steve Dent / Engadget

Sony’s solid ZV-1 vlogging camera is $100 off, bringing it down to $700. We gave this camera a score of 88 for its compact design, fast autofocus, fully articulating screen and its solid build-in microphone. It’s a good option for those interesting in giving the YouTube world a try, or just those who want a step up from their smartphone’s camera.

Amazon-only deals

iPad Air (latest model) — $559

Engadget

The silver model of the latest iPad Air (yes, the one that just came out) is $40 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $559. You’ll have to wait a few weeks for it to ship, but this is a great discount on the newest iPad. We gave the iPad Air a score of 90 for its fast performance, speedy WiFi connectivity and new support for the second-gen Apple Pencil.

Beats Solo Pro — $170

Billy Steele / Engadget

Amazon knocked the price of the Beats Solo Pro headphones down to $170, which is $130 off their normal price and a new all-time low. If you prefer on-ear style headphones and want the convenience of Apple’s H1 chip, these are the pair for you. We gave them a score of 81 for their solid sound quality, good ANC and improved design.

