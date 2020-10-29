The best early Black Friday deals you can get in Best Buy's new sale

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
November hasn’t even started yet and Best Buy has already kicked off its early Black Friday deals. Sure, the retailer had a number of “Black Friday guaranteed” prices on its website already, but a slew of new deals are available today through November 1. Among them are some of our favorite headphones and earbuds as well as Amazon devices that were discounted last week for a limited time — some of those deals are back. Feel free to shop the entire sale but we sifted through the batch and picked out the best deals we could find to make things a bit easier for you.
Sony WH-1000XM4 — $278
Our favorite pair of wireless ANC headphones is down to a new all-time low. Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are $278 right now, which is $72 off their normal price. We gave these cans a score of 94 for improving upon the already stellar XM3s — the XM4s have great sound quality with even better noise-cancellation chops, multi-device connectivity and a feature that automatically pauses sound when you start speaking.
This Google Assistant-powered smart clock is on sale for $35, which is an all-time low. We’ve often seen it drop to $40 in the past, but this is the best deal we’ve seen in months. We gave Lenovo’s Smart Clock a score of 87 for its minimalist design, sunrise alarm, smart home controls and extra privacy due to the lack of a built-in camera.
Some of our favorite Bose headphones, the QuietComfort 35 IIs, are discounted to $200 right now. These are the wireless version of the much-loved QuietComfort headphones and they provide quality sound and active noise-cancellation that’s up there with Sony.
The high-end Roomba 960 normally costs $500 but you can get it for only $300 during this sale. It has all of the features you’d expect out of a robot vacuum including WiFi connectivity, a companion app and the ability to find its way back to its home base after a cleaning. This model also has dual rubber brushes, which will make it even better for homes with pets.
We’re fans of Jabra’s earbuds in general but we think the Elite Active 75t are some of the best you can get if you exercise often. They’re compact, lightweight, compatible with a number of virtual assistants and long-lasting with at least 7.5 hours of battery life — and that’s before employing the extra juice in its carrying case. Best Buy’s sale drops them to $150, which is $50 off their normal price.
Logitech’s UE Megaboom 3 portable speaker is on sale for $100, which is 50 percent off its normal price. This IP67-rated speaker can withstand a dunk in the pool and it has solid sound quality with a pretty punchy bass. We also like the convenience of its “magic button,” which lets you play, pause and skip audio with just a couple of presses.
Sony’s excellent ZV-1 vlogging camera is $100 off, bringing it down to $700. We gave this camera a score of 88 for its compact design, fast autofocus, fully articulating screen and its solid build-in microphone. It’s a good option for those interesting in giving the YouTube world a try, or just those who want a step up from their smartphone’s camera.
AeroGarden devices are great if you’ve wanted to try your hand at gardening but don’t have the outdoor space to make it happen. The Slim is one of our favorites not only because it’s compact enough to fit on a countertop (and not totally overwhelm it) but it also lets you grow up to six plants indoors — regardless of the time of year. We’ve seen the Slim drop to $130 before, but this $100 sale is one of the best we’ve seen in a couple months.