Amazon's Fire TV Cube can now handle two-way video calls

You'll need to hook up a compatible third-party webcam.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
31m ago
Amazon Fire TV Cube 2nd-gen
Amazon is bringing several Alexa-powered features to the second-generation Fire TV Cube, including two-way video calls. Since the device doesn't have a camera, you'll need to connect a webcam that has UVC support and a resolution of at least 720p. It’ll also need to capture video at a minimum of 30 frames per second — 4K webcams aren't recommended, however. You'll also require a Micro USB to USB adapter to hook it up to the Micro USB port.

You'll then be able to place and receive hands-free video calls with other Alexa-powered devices with a screen, such as an Echo Show or a phone or tablet with the Alexa app. Once you’ve imported your contacts, you can ask Alexa to call someone else's device. You'll be able to use commands like "Alexa, video on" or ask the voice assistant to end the call.

Amazon will roll out the video call feature in the coming weeks in the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain. Two-way audio calls are available on all Fire TV Cube models today.

Fire TV Cube can also notify you when someone rings your doorbell. You'll have the option to display a video feed from a connected Ring device on your TV by asking Alexa to do so. 

Additionally, you'll be able to ask Alexa general queries, such as weather information, without interrupting whatever you're watching. Alexa will answer you in a pop-up window if you're playing video in full screen or on the background of the device's browse screen. This will work on all Fire TV devices except for the first-generation Fire TV Stick and Fire TV.

In this article: amazon, fire tv cube, fire tv, alexa, video calls, ring, webcam, alexa calling, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
