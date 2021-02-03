Amazon's GameOn screen recording app comes to iOS

In November, Amazon announced GameOn, an app for recording short, shareable clips from your favorite mobile games. Initially, it was only available on Android. But as spotted by TechCrunch, if you own an iPhone or iPad and live in the US, you can now download GameOn on iOS as well.

GameOn currently works with more than 1,000 mobile games, including perennial favorites like PUBG Mobile and Crossy Road 2, in addition to more recent hits like Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. It allows you to capture clips that come in anywhere between 30 seconds to five minutes in length. It's also possible to use the app to edit any videos you capture and add live commentary. You can even use it to record your reactions to something that happened in-game.

The idea here is to make it easy to share content like highlight reels and walkthroughs. To that end, you can watch videos other people capture directly through the app. Naturally, you can also post any clips you record through the app on Facebook, Twitter and the like.