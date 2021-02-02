Apple's M1 MacBooks are heavily discounted on Amazon

Buy the MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $929

With a superb 94 score, the MacBook Air M1 is one of the best laptops we’ve reviewed in recent memory. Some of the reasons for that include the speedy performance, light 2.8-pound weight, silent fanless design and 16-hour battery life. The only issue we had at the time was the lack of native apps, but a lot of new ones have arrived since then, including beta versions of Photoshop and other Adobe apps. Otherwise, it’s much like the previous Intel models, with 13.3-inch display, excellent trackpad and comfortable keyboard.

We were a bit less enthusiastic about the MacBook Pro M1, though it still received a solid review score. Since it packs a fan and bigger body, it can outperform the MacBook Air M1 and also offers a lovely Retina display, good keyboard and trackpad, and up to 16 hours of battery life. However, it lacks features that content creators might expect like the ability to use more than one external display, just two USB-C ports and a limitation of 16GB of RAM. A

Amazon’s deals only apply to the 256GB versions (each with 8GB of RAM), and the lower MacBook Air M1 price is limited to the gold-colored model. However, you can get the MacBook Pro at the sale price in space gray, or get it in silver for just a dollar more.

