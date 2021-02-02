Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Apple's M1 MacBooks are heavily discounted on Amazon

Get the M1 MacBook Pro for $100 off and the MacBook air for $70 less.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
10m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

MacBook Air and MacBook pro Amazon discounts
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

With power to spare and long battery life, the M1-powered MacBooks proved that Apple could build a laptop with no need for Intel chips. If you’ve been thinking of getting one but have balked at the price so far, Amazon is selling the 256 GB MacBook Pro M1 for $1,199 and the 256GB MacBook Air M1 for $929 — $100 and $70 off the regular prices, respectively.

Buy the MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon - $1,199

Buy the MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $929

With a superb 94 score, the MacBook Air M1 is one of the best laptops we’ve reviewed in recent memory. Some of the reasons for that include the speedy performance, light 2.8-pound weight, silent fanless design and 16-hour battery life. The only issue we had at the time was the lack of native apps, but a lot of new ones have arrived since then, including beta versions of Photoshop and other Adobe apps. Otherwise, it’s much like the previous Intel models, with 13.3-inch display, excellent trackpad and comfortable keyboard.

We were a bit less enthusiastic about the MacBook Pro M1, though it still received a solid review score. Since it packs a fan and bigger body, it can outperform the MacBook Air M1 and also offers a lovely Retina display, good keyboard and trackpad, and up to 16 hours of battery life. However, it lacks features that content creators might expect like the ability to use more than one external display, just two USB-C ports and a limitation of 16GB of RAM. A

Amazon’s deals only apply to the 256GB versions (each with 8GB of RAM), and the lower MacBook Air M1 price is limited to the gold-colored model. However, you can get the MacBook Pro at the sale price in space gray, or get it in silver for just a dollar more.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Apple, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, laptops, M1 chip, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google is shutting down its Stadia game studios

Google is shutting down its Stadia game studios

View
Nike's latest FlyEase shoe slips on without zippers, laces or straps | Engadget

Nike's latest FlyEase shoe slips on without zippers, laces or straps | Engadget

View
iOS 14.5 will let Apple Watch owners unlock iPhones while wearing a mask | Engadget

iOS 14.5 will let Apple Watch owners unlock iPhones while wearing a mask | Engadget

View
Starship to attempt second high-altitude test after it was delayed by the FAA

Starship to attempt second high-altitude test after it was delayed by the FAA

View
Capcom confirms fan favorite 'Resident Evil' vampire is over nine feet tall

Capcom confirms fan favorite 'Resident Evil' vampire is over nine feet tall

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr