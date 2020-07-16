Amazon will let businesses use its Twitch streaming tech for livestreams

They can personalize their streams to, say, show additional information or a buy button when specific products appear on screen. But IVS does the heavy lifting to make sure the video will be viewable to anybody in the world. Even better, the service includes access to a player SDK that makes integrating videos into websites and apps straightforward.

Seeing as businesses have to rely more heavily on livestreams and other virtual means to reach potential customers these days, IVS could end up being a hit among AWS clients. "Customers have been asking to use Twitch's video streaming technology on their own platforms for a range of use cases like education, retail, sports, fitness, and more,” Amazon IVS General Manager Martin Hess said in a statement. “Now with Amazon IVS, customers can leverage the same innovative technology that has taken Twitch over a decade to build and refine. Any developer can build an interactive live streaming experience into their own application without having to manage the underlying video infrastructure.”