Amazon will let businesses use its Twitch streaming tech for livestreams

Amazon Web Services has announced a new product that will give businesses an easy way to integrate video livestreams into their websites and apps. It’s called the Amazon Interactive Video Service (IVS), and it will allow brands and corporations to provide a more personalized experience for their audiences compared to YouTube or Twitch livestreams. Speaking of Twitch, IVS uses the same technology that powers the Amazon-owned video platform’s livestreams.
Martin Beeby, Amazon Principal Developer Advocate, wrote in a blog post that he was “blown away by how simple the team have made it to integrate interactive, low latency, live video into an application.” AWS customers can start the process by creating a channel and then using any standard streaming software to stream videos to it.