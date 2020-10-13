The best deals on headphones and earbuds we could find for Prime Day

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $115

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones + $25 gift card - $298

Our favorite pair of ANC headphones is on sale for $298, an all-time low since they debuted a few months ago. You could get the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones by themselves, but Amazon also has the option to bundle them with a $25 gift card — for the same sale price. We gave the WH-1000XM4 a score of 94 for their excellent active noise-cancellation tech, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Sony WHCH710N headphones - $88

The WHCH710N were already some of Sony’s best value headphones but now they’re a steal at only $88. Normally $198, these cans have decent sound quality but they truly shine with Sony’s noise-cancellation technology that automatically adjusts the cancellation levels for your environment. Combine that with a comfortable design and a 35-hour battery life and you get a strong pair of headphones made better by this deep discount.

Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones - $174.95

The Powerbeats Pro are the Beats earbuds to get if you want the best sound quality and fit (when it comes to in-ear buds) available, and now you can get them for an all-time-low price of $175. We gave these a score of 86 for their improved sound, ambidextrous on-device controls and exceptional battery life. And with Apple’s H1 chip inside, they’re incredibly easy to pair with and switch between Apple devices.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones - $199.99

If you’ve had your eye on a pair of Bose’s QuietComfort headphones, now’s the time to grab the 35 IIs while they’re at an all-time-low of $200. Bose’s noise cancellation technology is up there with the best of the best and the QuietComfort 35 IIs use it to block out most ambient noise around you. These wireless headphones also have a noise-rejecting microphone system for clearer calls and Alexa voice command support.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earbuds - $119.99

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are $30 off for Prime Day, bringing them down to $119. These are the much improved follow-ups to the original Galaxy Buds and Samsung made them better in basically every way. We gave them a score of 83 for their solid audio quality, improved call quality and wireless range, good battery life and deeper iOS integration. Yes, that means these buds work just as well with iPhones as they do they Android devices.

Sony WHXB900N headphones - $123

The midrange Sony WHXB900N headphones fall to $123 for Prime Day, which is $125 off their normal price. While this member of Sony’s Extra Bass family doesn’t have as powerful active noise-cancellation as its higher-end headphones, they still get the job done and block out a good amount of noise. We gave them a score of 83 for their solid sound and call quality as well as their support for Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant.

