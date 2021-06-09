All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

TVs are big-ticket items that many people look out for on Amazon Prime Day, and they're also some of the first items to sell out. However, the world of TVs is vast and it's not always easy to figure out which model is best for your needs or if that discount you're seeing is actually a good one. We at Engadget filtered through the Amazon Prime Day TV deals and picked out the best ones, and luckily there are options for both those who want a high-end set and those who want a more modest replacement for their aging TV. And many of those deals are available at other retailers like Best Buy, so you don't have to be a Prime member to grab a new TV for less. Here are the best TV and home entertainment deals you can get for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K smart TV - $1,497

LG

LG's 2021 C1 OLED 4K TVs have dropped in price, so you can grab the 55-inch for $1,497, or about $300 off its starting price. The C1 is the mid-tier lineup that includes the company's latest processor, HDMI 2.1 support and NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync compatibility.

Buy 55-inch LG C1 OLED at Amazon - $1,497 Buy 55-inch LG C1 OLED at Best Buy - $1,500

55-inch Vizio OLED 4K smart TV - $1,000

Vizio

Vizio's 55-inch OLED 4K TV is $300 off at Best Buy, bringing it down to $1,000. This is one of the best prices we've seen on an OLED TV in a while, making it a good deal for those who have pined over such a set but didn't want to shell out the hundreds more that they usually cost. This set works with Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, includes built-in AirPlay and Chromecast and a ProGame Engine for 4K 120Hz gaming support.

Buy 55-inch Vizio OLED at Best Buy - $1,000

75-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K smart TV - $1,000

LG

This 75-inch LG NanoCell 4K smart TV is down to $1,000, or $300 off its normal price. In addition to the company's quad core processor 4K, this set has HDR10 and HLG support, AirPlay 2 and Homekit compatibility and it comes with LG's magic remote.

Buy 75-inch LG NanoCell at Best Buy - $1,000

32-inch Samsung The Frame LS03 Series FHD smart TV - $478

Samsung

The popular Frame series from Samsung is on sale right now, bringing the 32-inch model down to around $480. This is an FHD set with built-in Alexa, and it's designed to look like a picture frame and sit flush with your wall. Art Model lets you choose from a bunch of art to display on the screen when you're not using the TV.

Buy 32-inch The Frame at Amazon - $478 Buy 32-inch The Frame at Samsung - $480

55-inch Samsung Neo QLED QN90A 4 smart TV - $1,498

Samsung

Both Amazon and Samsung have the 55-inch Neo QLED 4K smart TV for $300 less than usual, bringing it down to about $1,500. But if you go through Amazon, you can use the code 3L7A4244KXXK at checkout to get $100 in promotional credit to use at Amazon in the future. This set uses mini LED technology to create intense pictures, and Quantum HDR technology produces vivid colors. You're also getting built-in Alexa and motion enhancements up to 4K 120Hz.

Buy 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED at Amazon - $1,498 Buy 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED at Samsung - $1,500

40-inch Hisense Roku smart TV - $170

Hisense

This 40-inch Hisense TV is $58 off at Walmart, bringing it down to $170. Hisense makes solid budget sets that are good options for college students who want a full-featured smart TV without spending a ton of money. This model has a 1080p display and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.

Buy 40-inch Hisense at Walmart - $170

Vizio Elevate soundbar - $680

Vizio

Vizio's rotating Elevate soundbar is $320 off right now, bringing it down to $680. While not the all-time low we saw during Black Friday last year, this is the best sale price we've seen so far this year. It's a 5.1.4-channel system that has some speakers that rotate whenever you're playing Dolby Atmos content. It also comes with a subwoofer and two satellite speakers that you can place anywhere else in the room.

Buy Elevate soundbar at Amazon - $680

Samsung Premium LSP9T 4K projector - $5,200

Samsung

One of our recommended projectors, the Samsung Premium LSP9T, is 20 percent off right now, bringing it down to about $5,200. As the name suggests, this is a premium projector that has separate red, green and blue lasers that cover the full Rec.2020 color range. It can reach a bright 2,800 lumens and it supports a 1,500:1 ANSI contrast ratio.

Buy Premium LSP9T projector at Amazon - $5,198 Buy Premium LSP9T projector at Samsung - $5,200

LG HU70LA CineBeam 4K projector - $1,330

LG

This LG 4K projector typically costs $1,800 but it's down to $1,330 for Prime Day. It works with screens up to 140-inches and reaches up to 1,500 ANSI lumens. It uses LG's webOS lite interface, giving you access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services without the need for an extra, connected streaming device.

Buy LG HU70LA projector at Amazon - $1,330

Fire TV Stick 4K - $25

The Fire TV Stick 4K returns to its all-time-low price of $25 for Prime Day. It's one of the better streaming devices you can get right now, and it's an even better buy when it's half off. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, and it comes with an Alexa voice remote. There are also a few bundles on sale, too, including one that has the TV Stick 4K, the brand new Alexa voice remote, an Ethernet adapter and a two-year protection plan.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $25 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K bundle at Amazon - $50

Fire TV Cube - $80

The Fire TV Cube set-top box is down to $80, which is a new all-time low and $40 off its normal price. This is the most powerful Fire TV device available and we gave it a score of 84 for its support for Dolby Vision and HDR+, speedy performance and solid Alexa capabilities.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $80

Fire TV Stick Lite - $18

The basic Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for $18, which is a record low. This is the Fire TV device to get if you just want the streaming necessities like FHD video and voice commands with a bare-bones remote.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18

Roku Streaming Stick+ - $39

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is $10 off right now, bringing it down to $39. We consider this to be the best all-around streaming stick for most people thanks to its easy installation, simple on-screen interface, wide variety of supported streaming services and its handy private listening feature.

Buy Streaming Stick+ at Best Buy - $39 Buy Streaming Stick+ at Walmart - $39

Roku Ultra - $70

The latest Roku Ultra is down to $70, or $30 off its normal price. This is the most powerful Roku set-top box you can get, and it supports 4K streaming, HDR and Dolby Vision, plus a handy voice remote that lets you search for content more easily.

Buy Roku Ultra at Best Buy - $70 Buy Roku Ultra at Walmart - $70

