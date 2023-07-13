The best Amazon Prime Day deals for 2023 that you can still get today Remnants of this year's two-day shopping event are still around.

Amazon Prime Day might be over, but there are still some solid deals floating around on the internet today. Unsurprisingly, you won't find any of Amazon's own devices still discounted as things like Echos, Kindles and Fire TV devices are all back to their normal prices. But there are a number of gadgets from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Google, Roku and others that are still on sale at the same prices we saw over the past few days (or very close to them). Of note is the 9th-gen iPad, which you can still pick up for only $250; the Google Pixel 7a smartphone, which remains on sale for $449; and Roku's Streaming Stick 4K, which is still down to only $34. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals that are still live today.

Apple AirPods Pro

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are a huge improvement over their predecessors, offering improved sound quality, ANC and transparency mode. $199 at Amazon

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are on sale for $199 right now. These buds are a huge improvement over their predecessors, offering improved sound quality, ANC and transparency mode. We still consider these to be the best earbuds for iPhone users thanks to their Apple-specific features like quick pairing and switching and hands-free Siri.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 This model mirrors its successor in having an H1 chip, Siri, automatic switching between devices and a lightning charging case. $99 at Amazon

The latest AirPods might have a few extra bells and whistles, but the second-generation Apple AirPods are a good choice for $99. This model mirrors its successor in having an H1 chip, Siri, automatic switching between devices and a lightning charging case. The biggest consideration is battery life, with these AirPods offering five hours of uninterrupted use and over 24 hours with the charging case.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 Apple's 9th-generation iPad is the budget pick in our guide to the best iPads and, though it doesn’t have the thin bezels and as much accessory support as our top pick, it's the most affordable way to snag an iPad of any kind. $249 at Amazon

Apple's 9th-generation iPad is down to $249, which a record low. It’s the budget pick in our guide to the best iPads, and while it doesn’t have the thin bezels and as much accessory support as our top pick, it's the most affordable way to snag an iPad. It’s a great couch companion that performs well for casual browsing, binge streaming and light gaming.

Apple MacBook Air M1

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget Apple MacBook Air M1 $750 $999 Save $249 This is a new low for the base model of Apple's M1-based MacBook Air. $750 at Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air released back in 2020, but it remains a worthy option if you want a Mac for light work and web browsing for as little cash as possible. The entry-level configuration is now on sale for $750, which is a new low. This model’s keyboard, trackpad, display and battery life continue to impress, and the quiet M1 chip is still fast enough for the essentials. This configuration is strictly for casual use, though, as it only has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You’ll have to live with a more basic 720p webcam, too, and you’ll miss out on the improved speakers and slimmer bezels of the M2 model. We gave the M1 Air a review score of 94 at launch.

Apple MacBook Air (15.3-inch)

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple MacBook Air M2 (15.3-inch) $1,399 $1,499 Save $100 This 512GB version of the just-released 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is available for $100 off. $1,399 at Amazon

The new, larger version of Apple’s MacBook Air M2 is down to $1,399 for a configuration with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That’s a modest $50 drop from its usual price on Amazon, but the notebook only just arrived last month, and it's $100 less than buying from Apple directly. The M2 Air is the top pick in our guide to the best laptops, and we gave it a review score of 96 in June. It checks just about all the requisite boxes for a mainstream notebook, with a thin and light design, bright and accurate display, comfortable keyboard, long-lasting battery, and more than enough performance for everyday use. This 15-inch model has all the same benefits of the prior 13-inch model, but adds a more powerful speaker system and slightly upgraded GPU alongside the bigger screen.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $150 $200 Save $50 Google took all of the lessons it learned when making previous earbuds and got a lot of things right with the Pixel Buds Pro. $150 at Amazon

Google's flagship wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, are down to $150 at the moment, or $50 off their usual rate. Google took all of the lessons it learned when making previous earbuds and got a lot of things right with the Pixel Buds Pro. These will be great for Android users who want buds with punchy bass, good ANC, reliable touch controls and wireless charging.

JBL Charge 5

JBL JBL Charge 5 $120 $180 Save $60 The JBL Charge 5 is a great upgrade over the Flip 6 with bigger sound, longer battery life and a USB-C port to charge your devices. $120 at Amazon

JBL's Charge 5 is usually $180 but is down to $120 right now. It also made Engadgets speaker guide, and has a separate tweeter, and dual bass radiators for bigger sound and of course can handle a dunk in water. It's got a long, 20-hour battery life and can even share some of that juice with your phone via the USB-C port.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget SAMSUNG PRO Plus microSD Memory Card + Adapter $20 $30 Save $10 The top pick in our best microSD cards guide, Samsung's Pro Plus in 256GB is on sale for $20 right now. $20 at Amazon

The top pick in our best microSD cards guide, Samsung's Pro Plus in 256GB is on sale for $20 right now. It had some of the best overall speeds of any of the microSD cards we tested, and it has all of the important ratings that a good card should have: U3, V30 and A2. It'll be a great pick for your tablet, smartphone or Nintendo Switch, and it comes with a full-sized adapter in case you need to use it with a camera or connect it to your computer.

Samsung Evo Select microSD

SAMSUNG SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter $10 $20 Save $10 Samsung's Evo Select microSD card is a step behind the top pick in our microSD card guide, mostly due to its slower sequential write speeds, but it's arguably the best value microSD card you can get right now. $10 at Amazon

Samsung's Evo Select microSD card has dropped to only $10. It's a step behind the top pick in our microSD card guide, mostly due to its slower sequential write speeds, but it's arguably the best value microSD card you can get right now.

Samsung T7 Shield

SAMSUNG SAMSUNG T7 Shield $75 $160 Save $85 The Samsung T7 Shield SSD is still on sale for $75 at the moment. The T7 series as a whole includes some of our favorite SSDs, and the Shield is the most durable of the bunch. $75 at Amazon

The Samsung T7 Shield SSD is still on sale for $75 at the moment. The T7 series as a whole includes some of our favorite SSDs, and the Shield is the most durable of the bunch. The portable drive has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, and it can withstand drops from up to 10 feet high. On top of that, its 1,050/1,000 MB/s read/write speeds should be enough for most people's needs.

Samsung 980 Pro

SAMSUNG SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD $50 $80 Save $30 Samsung's 980 Pro SSD has dropped to $50, which is a new record low. It's another good option for the PS5, especially since you can spring for a model with an included heatsink if you want. $50 at Amazon

Samsung's 980 Pro SSD has dropped to $50, which is a new record low. It's another good option for the PS5, especially since you can spring for a model with an included heatsink if you want. The 980 Pro has read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and reliable thermal controls.

Crucial MX500

Crucial Crucial MX500 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD $48 $100 Save $52 One of our favorite internal drives, the Crucial MX500 is on sale for $48 right now. $48 at Amazon

Crucial's MX500 internal drive has been discounted to only $48 on Amazon. It has sequential read speeds of 560MB/s and a standard 2.5-inch design that should make it easy to swap in for your desktop's or laptop's used-up drive.

Samsung S95B

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Samsung S95B OLED TV (65-inch) $1,598 $2,188 Save $590 The 65-inch Samsung S95B is on sale for $1,598, matching its all-time low. Typically, this highly-rated set has cost an extra $100 to $200 in recent months. $1,598 at Amazon

The 65-inch Samsung S95B is on sale for $1,598, matching its all-time low. Typically, this highly-rated set has cost an extra $100 to $200 in recent months. The S95B’s QD-OLED panel combines OLED tech with a quantum dot layer, allowing it to deliver high contrast and wide viewing angles without sacrificing as much as typical OLED TVs in terms of brightness and color saturation. This means it should provide a rich image even in brighter rooms. It can also play up to 4K 120Hz, which is handy for the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but like all Samsung TVs, it doesn’t support Dolby Vision HDR.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Roku Streaming Stick 4K $34 $50 Save $16 Roku's Streaming Stick 4K is our favorite streaming device at the moment because it packs a ton of features into an affordable package. $34 at Amazon

Roku's Streaming Stick 4K is down to $34 right now, or $16 off its usual price. It's our favorite streaming device at the moment because it packs a ton of features into an affordable package. It streams 4K, HDR content with Dolby Vision, and it supports AirPlay 2 and private listening with headphones.

Google Pixel 7a

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Google Pixel 7a $449 $499 Save $50 This is the best midrange phone you can get right now thanks to its speedy Tensor G2 chip, smooth 90Hz display and support for wireless charging. $449 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7a is on sale for $449 right now, or $50 off its usual rate and an all-time low. This is the best midrange phone you can get right now thanks to its speedy Tensor G2 chip, smooth 90Hz display and support for wireless charging. The 7a also has solid cameras and an IP67 water-resistant design.

Nest WiFi Pro - 3 Pack

Google Google Nest WiFi Pro - 3 Pack $300 $400 Save $100 Recent discounts will get you three Google Nest WiFi Pros for $300. $300 at Amazon

The Google Nest WiFi Pro three-pack gives you all the same technology as the pair but with a wider range. With three routers, you can access WiFi across 6,600 square feet. At 25 percent off, the trio is $300, making each Nest WiFi Pro only $100 — it's a steal considering they typically retail for $200 each. As for color, get them all in Snow or get a mix of Snow, Fog and Linen.

Razer Huntsman Mini

Razer Razer Huntsman Mini $68 $120 Save $52 The Huntsman Mini is the top pick in our guide to the best 60 percent keyboards, as its keys are pleasant and consistently responsive for gaming. $68 at Amazon

The compact Razer Huntsman Mini is down to $68, or 43 percent off its usual rate. Neither deal is quite an all-time low, but the two models have usually retailed in the $80 to $100 range over the last few months. The Huntsman Mini is the top pick in our guide to the best 60 percent keyboards, as its keys are pleasant and consistently responsive for gaming. The whole thing feels well-built, with quality PBT keycaps and RGB lighting on a per-key basis. Each key can be programmed through macros as well. The switches here aren’t ideal for those who like a springy and more tactile, though, and the ultracompact design won’t be for everyone.

Logitech Litra Glow

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Logitech Litra Glow $50 $60 Save $10 Logitech's streaming light just ekes under the $50 limit with a 17 percent discount on the $60 light. $50 at Amazon

Live-streamers or anyone who wants to look better on camera should snag Logitech's Litra Glow LED light while it's on sale. We recommend it in our guides because the USB-powered device delivers a diffuse, soft glow without harsh shadows and comes with an extendable monitor mount.

Razer Blade 15

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Razer Blade 15 $1,923 $3,000 Save $1,077 This deal takes about $375 off the usual street price for this configuration of the Blade 15 with a 12th-gen Core i7, RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. A few other Blade laptops are also discounted. $1,923 at Amazon

A configuration of the Razer Blade 15 with a Core i7-12800H processor, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 240Hz QHD display, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD is down to $1,923 at the moment. That’s about $375 off its usual street price in recent months. We gave the Blade 15 a review score of 86 last year, and we currently recommend it as a premium pick in our guide to the best gaming laptops. This config is a 2022 model – the latest version is largely a spec bump – but it’ll still be powerful enough to play most modern games at high settings and frame rates, particularly with DLSS. The main reason to pay the premium for any Blade laptop, though, is because it packs that power in a slim and premium-feeling aluminum design. Just note that it can run hot, and that its battery life is fairly short.

