The best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day has brought several discounts on gaming gear we like, from mice and keyboards to laptops and headsets. If you've been looking to build out your gaming rig, now's a great time to pick up a few much-needed accessories, or even a bigger investment like a gaming laptop from the models that are on sale. We’ve compiled the best Prime Day gaming deals we can find below, including accessories from Razer, Logitech, SteelSeries, HyperX and more.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is back down to an all-time low of $105, which is about $35 off its average going rate. This is a high-end wireless mouse whose praises we’ve sung in the past. It’s sturdily built and wonderfully light at roughly 63g, and its mostly ambidextrous shape should be suitable for most hand sizes. Performance is exceptional across the board, and while it lacks RGB lighting, it won’t look gaudy in an office setting. To be clear, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro – which isn't notably discounted for Prime Day – remains our favorite premium model, as it lasts longer on a charge and uses USB-C instead of the microUSB port found here. Still, the G Pro X Superlight is a fine choice for enthusiasts.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a budget wireless gaming mouse we highlight in our buying guide, and it’s down to $30 for Prime Day. While that’s a few bucks more than the lowest price we’ve seen, it’s about $10 less than the mouse’s usual going rate. The G305 is on the smaller side, but its symmetrical design doesn’t feel particularly cheap and should accommodate most claw and fingertip grippers. For the money, its sensor performance is great. It does require a single AA battery for power, so it isn’t the lightest option at roughly 100g, but Logitech says it can last up to 250 hours before needing a change.

Samsung Evo Select

The 512GB Samsung Evo Select is available for $30, which is a new all-time low. Typically, we’ve seen this microSD card go for $10 or $15 more in recent months. The Evo Select is the “best value” pick in our guide to the best microSD cards: It’s certainly not the fastest card we’ve tested, but it’s a great buy for expanding the storage of a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. Both of those systems are limited to official UHS-I bus speeds, so game launch and load times are virtually identical across microSD cards so long as your card meets a certain threshold (which the Evo Select does). What you mainly want is lots of storage space for a little amount of money. At this price, the Evo Select provides that.

If you need more space, the 1TB SanDisk Ultra is also worth a shout at $80, which is an all-time low. This card is slower than the Evo Select, which is already a budget model, so it may be a little too sluggish to install games for comfort. But $80 for 1TB is a fantastic value.

The top pick in our microSD card guide, Samsung’s Pro Plus, is a bit pricier but still down to all-time lows of $20 for 256GB and $40 for 512GB. While this won’t be any faster to launch Switch or Steam Deck games than the Evo Select, its superior random and sequential write speeds should make it a little quicker for installing games or copying files to the card.

Samsung 980 Pro

The 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD is down to $50, which is its lowest price ever and about $25 off its average street price as of late. This isn’t Samsung’s fastest SSD – that’d be the 990 Pro – but we highlight it here because it meets Sony’s requirements for expanding the PS5’s storage. You’ll want to grab a heatsink to go with it, but you can do that and still pay less than what it’d cost to buy the variant that comes with a heatsink pre-installed.

Logitech G535

The Logitech G535 is on sale for $80, which is the second-best price we’ve tracked outside of a very brief dip below $50 last month. Normally, it costs around $100. The G535 is an honorable mention in our guide to the best gaming headsets: It’s light and airy at 236g, and while it can make mid-range details sound thin, it has an agreeable and relatively well-balanced sound overall. The included boom mic is just OK, however, and the closed-back design doesn’t block much outside noise. Still, finding a good wireless gaming headset for less than $100 is difficult, and the G535 gets close enough.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is another honorable mention in our gaming headset guide, and it’s down to $199 for Prime Day. This is an all-time low for both the Xbox and PlayStation/PC models; each typically goes for about $40 more on average. This is a premium, well-padded headset that’s comfy to wear over long sessions. Its retractable mic is great, and it comes with a DAC that lets you adjust the headset’s EQ and game/chat audio mix on the fly. It does well to reproduce bass and mid-range sounds, too, though it can be harsh in the treble, and it doesn’t sound as spacious as an open-back pair like the Astro A40, our top pick, which isn’t any cheaper than usual for Prime Day. Still, if you have money to burn on a gaming headset and prioritize comfort and mic quality, this isn’t a bad choice.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X, meanwhile, is available for $150, which is the lowest price we’ve seen and about $25 below its usual street price. We note the Arctis Nova 7X in our gaming headset guide as a worthy wireless option for Xbox owners. Its mic quality is solid, albeit worse than the pricier Nova Pro, and it’s comfy to wear over time, with cloth earpads that don’t clamp down too hard. It has a bass-forward sound profile, so explosions and other effects carry a real sense of oomph, though a dip in the treble can make in-game dialogue sound underemphasized. The pair can connect over Bluetooth or a 3.5mm cable in addition to its wireless dongle, though, plus it can last more than 30 hours on a charge.

Razer Huntsman Mini

The compact Razer Huntsman Mini is down to $70 for a model with either Clicky Purple or Linear Red opto-mechanical switches. Neither deal is quite an all-time low, but the two models have usually retailed in the $80 to $100 range over the last few months. The Huntsman Mini is the top pick in our guide to the best 60 percent keyboards, as its keys are pleasant and consistently responsive for gaming. The whole thing feels well-built, with quality PBT keycaps and RGB lighting on a per-key basis. Each key can be programmed through macros as well. The switches here aren’t ideal for those who like a springy and more tactile, though, and the ultracompact design won’t be for everyone.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is the runner up in our 60 percent keyboard guide, and it’s on sale for $60. That’s about $20 off the usual price for this model with HyperX’s Aqua switches. The Aqua resembles a Cherry MX Brown (albeit slightly faster), so this deal should appeal to those who want a small gaming keyboard with a more tactile feel than the Huntsman Mini. The board itself has a sturdy aluminum chassis that should hold up well to rough keystrokes over time, plus it puts its secondary arrow keys in a natural spot at the bottom right of the deck. It offers PBT keycaps, per-key RGB lighting and macro-programmable keys as well, though the use of metal does make it relatively heavy.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is on sale for $132, which is a new low and $58 off the tenkeyless gaming keyboard’s list price. While we haven’t reviewed the Apex Pro TKL ourselves, it has received consistently high marks elsewhere for its robust build quality, PBT keycaps, per-key backlighting and deeply adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 switches. The latter allows you to customize the actuation point of each individual key in increments of 0.1mm, within a range of 0.2mm-3.8mm. You can make each keystroke super fast for gaming or raise the travel distance and make everything less sensitive when you want to type. This is also one of the few tenkeyless keyboards that comes with a wrist rest.

A few other variants of the Apex Pro are discounted, too, including the wireless TKL model for $174, the full-size Apex Pro for $134 and the 60 percent Apex Pro Mini for $131. The first two of those are down to all-time lows, but note that the full-size model uses cheaper ABS keycaps. These are pricey and relatively niche keyboards either way, but if you think you’d benefit from the customization, they’re at least a little more affordable now.

The Asus ROG Azoth is another highly rated compact keyboard with enthusiast-level features like a gasket-mounted design for softer typing and a hot-swappable PCB. It’s available for $195 with a $15 coupon, which is a serious chunk of change for a wireless keyboard but $50 less than usual.

Logitech G915 TKL

The Logitech G915 TKL is down to $150 for a model with tactile switches, which matches the keyboard's lowest price and comes in about $45 below its usual price. If you want a numpad, the full-size G915 Lightspeed with linear switches is roughly $60 off at $170. The G915 is worth considering if you specifically want a wireless keyboard with low-profile typing experience. While its flatter keys may not feel as smooth as the best full-height keyboards, they’re fast, and the metal frame is noticeably slim. The cheaper ABS keycaps and limited macro functionality are disappointing at this price, but you do get dedicated media controls, per-key RGB lighting and 30 hours of battery life with the backlight at max brightness. You can read our 2020 write-up for more details.

Razer Blade laptops

A configuration of the Razer Blade 15 with a Core i7-12800H processor, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 240Hz QHD display, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD is down to $1,923 for Prime Day. That’s about $375 off its usual street price in recent months. We gave the Blade 15 a review score of 86 last year, and we currently recommend it as a premium pick in our guide to the best gaming laptops. This config is a 2022 model – the latest version is largely a spec bump – but it’ll still be powerful enough to play most modern games at high settings and frame rates, particularly with DLSS. The main reason to pay the premium for any Blade laptop, though, is because it packs that power in a slim and premium-feeling aluminum design. Just note that it can run hot, and that its battery life is fairly short.

If you want a larger 17-inch display, a version of the Blade 17 with similar specs is available for $2,000. The smaller Blade 14, meanwhile, is more modestly discounted at $2,300 for a 2022 config with a Ryzen 9 6900HX, RTX 3080 Ti and 165Hz display.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 is the runner up pick in our guide to the best budget gaming laptops, and right now a configuration with a Core i5-12500H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 144Hz 1080p display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB is available for $780. That’s a new low and roughly $120 off this model’s typical street price. This is a chunky plastic machine, and you’ll need to ratchet down the settings in certain games to hit a decent frame rate. But getting a 144Hz display and enough power to keep up with modern games is a plus at this price. As an affordable yet competent entry point to PC gaming, it’s a fine value.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.