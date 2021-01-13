Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Bharti Airtel

Amazon follows Netflix with mobile-only video subscriptions in India

It's available to pre-paid customers as part of a mobile bundle.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Promotional material from Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel

Amazon Prime Video and Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest mobile carrier, are teaming up to launch a mobile-only video service. Variety reports that Prime Video Mobile Edition will bolt on to a number of the carrier’s pre-paid plans, with a month’s worth of Prime Video available for $1.21 a month after a 30-day trial. Users can, if they so choose, bolster that selection with Amazon Prime membership for a little bit extra every month. 

It’s a smart move, given the sheer number of people who have mobile phones but not necessarily capacious home connections. And also one that the competition had implemented back in 2019, when it launched its own $3, mobile-only subscription for India. That program has had sufficient success that, at the start of 2020, Netflix added mobile-only plans in the Philippines and Thailand. It’s also a sign that more US companies are making a bigger effort to gain a foothold on the subcontinent

In this article: Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Video, Mobile Edition, India, Bharti Airtel, Airtel, news, entertainment
