Google buys $4.5 billion stake in India's biggest mobile network

Google is the latest big name to buy a stake in India’s largest mobile network, the company announced today. The search giant is buying a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms worth $4.5 billion, a sum that is coming from Google’s recently-announced $10 billion Indian investment fund. As well as handing over plenty of cash to the indebted company, Google and Jio will work together on low-cost Android phones. That will help Google extend its footprint in the company as its digital transformation takes place.

This is the fourth major investment by a major tech player in Jio over the last few months, starting with Facebook in April. It spent $5.7 billion to gain a 9.9 percent stake in the telecommunications company as part of its longstanding ambition to get ahead in the Indian market. Naturally, as we reported back then, Jio doesn’t just offer internet access, but has its own e-commerce, big data, cloud computing and AI outlets, making it closer to say, Amazon or Alibaba than a basic carrier.