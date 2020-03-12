Netflix has expanded its cheaper mobile-only plan's reach and launched the option in the Philippines and Thailand. The streaming giant has been testing the subscription tier in emerging markets since 2018, starting with Malaysia and India. It formally made the option available in both countries last year, giving viewers a way to see its shows without having to pay for the more expensive tiers.
Netflix rolls out its cheaper mobile-only plan in the Philippines and Thailand
Sponsored Links
According Filipino publication BusinessWorld, the company announced the plan's rollout during a video teleconference from Los Angeles, California. Patrick Flemming, Netflix Director for Product Innovation, told reporters that Filipinos watch Netflix on their mobile devices over three hours a day and twice as much as the rest of the world.
Budget-friendly smartphones are common in the country, so that doesn't come as a surprise. And while most Filipino users don't have access to postpaid plans with unlimited mobile data, they can easily download episodes and then watch them on the go. In fact, Flemming said two out of three Filipino users download shows on their phone.
Like the mobile-only plans in other countries, the option costs around US$3 per month -- 149 Philippine pesos and 99 Thai baht -- and allows users to watch shows in standard definition.
มาแล้วครับบบ #แพ็กเกจมือถือNetflix สุดคุ้ม 99 บาท/เดือน ที่ไม่ว่าจะหนัง/ซีรีส์อารมณ์ไหน จะหูววว จะหูยยยย จะโหยยยยย ก็ถูกไปซะหมด เพราะดูได้ทุกเรื่อง ทุกแนวเหมือนเดิมมม แต่มาในราคาแค่ 99 บาทเท่านั้น เพราะงั้นแพ็กเกจนี้ #ถูกทุกข้อ แน่นอนนนน#NetflixTH pic.twitter.com/ONBLRgYxCl— Netflix Thailand (@netflixth) March 12, 2020