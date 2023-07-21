Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is nearly half off right now You'll also find deals on numerous Fire TV sets.

Now might be the time to upgrade your living room streaming setup. Amazon has the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $30, or nearly half off. You can also get the regular 4K model for $27 (normally $50) if the Max is out of stock. And if you're in the market for a full-fledged television, the company is running a sale on Fire TV sets that includes its own 2-Series and Omni models as well as offerings from Hisense, Insignia, Pioneer and Toshiba.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $30 $55 Save $25 Amazon's highest-end streaming stick is down to a very low price. $30 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max may be small, but it could cover all you need from a media player. It supports a wide range of services, including Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+, and can handle multiple HDR formats (including Dolby Vision and HDR10+) wth Dolby Atmos audio. It's faster than Amazon's other streaming dongles, and offers robust Alexa smart home support that includes live picture-in-picture for your video doorbell.

There are other good streaming devices to consider. You may want a Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Google Chromecast if you can find them on sale, particularly if you aren't wedded to the Alexa ecosystem. And if you're looking for a powerful do-it-all box that can handle gaming, you're better off paying extra for an Apple TV 4K or NVIDIA Shield TV Pro. At $30, though, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is difficult to top — you're getting strong all-round functionality at the price of a budget device.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.