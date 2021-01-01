AMC avoids bankruptcy, at least for now

AMC won’t run out of cash in the near future. The movie theater chain announced it has raised or received commitments for $917 million in debt capital and equity, or enough to put a near-term bankruptcy “off the table.” The company said it had a lifeline extending “deep into 2021,” or long enough that it might see a recovery as the winter COVID-19 surge (hopefully) fades and mass vaccinations give people a chance to safely return to theaters.

The company acknowledged that there was still plenty of uncertainty due to new coronavirus strains (such as the UK and South African examples) and other factors.