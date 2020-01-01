AMD expands its arsenal by snatching up programmable chip maker Xilinx

NVIDIA isn’t the only chip giant making game-changing acquisitions these days. AMD is acquiring chip designer Xilinx for $35 billion in stock to “significantly” expand the range of products it makes and customers it reaches, particularly in high performance computing. As the Wall Street Journal noted, Xilinx’s easily customizable FPGA (field-programmable gate array) chips are used in a variety of places AMD wouldn’t have even considered before, from 5G systems to the F-35 to self-driving cars.
The newly-bought company also specializes in adaptive systems-on-chip, accelerators and smart networking devices found in data centers, edge computing and end devices.