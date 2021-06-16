AMD unveils a liquid-cooled version of the Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU

AMD is bringing liquid cooling to the Radeon RX 6900 XT with a new version of the GPU. The graphics card can run at higher clock speeds than its sibling, up to 2,250Mhz instead of 2,015Mhz. It also has a higher board power of 330 watts, compared with the standard RX 6900 XT's 300W board power, according to VideoCardz .

Perhaps most interestingly, the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Edition seems to have increased memory bandwidth from the standard model, as The Verge notes. It appears to be up from 16Gbps to 18Gbps. Engadget has contacted AMD for confirmation. Otherwise, the liquid-cooled GPU has the same amount of memory size and infinity cache, and an identical number of compute units to the RX 6900 XT.

It has a two-slot height, so it's smaller than the air-cooled model, which required 2.5 slots. The Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Edition boasts an HDMI 2.1 slot, two DisplayPort ports and a a single USB-C one.

AMD has yet to confirm exact pricing for the Liquid Edition, which is coming soon. However, it may only be available in pre-built gaming PCs. It's not as if the graphics card would be easy to find as a standalone product anyway, given that GPU demand is still far outpacing supply.