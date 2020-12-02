American Airlines will resume Boeing 737 Max passenger flights today

American Airlines is the first domestic carrier to resume flights with Boeing’s 737 Max after the plane was withdrawn from service more than a year ago. CNBC reports that the craft’s return to active duty begins with Flight 718, a roundtrip jaunt from Miami to New York. It’ll be the first time since March 2019 that a 737 Max will run a commercial service in the US after it was grounded as a result of two fatal plane crashes. It has, however, already run in other countries, including Brazil’s Gol, which resumed flying on December 9th.
Boeing’s 737 Max was a refresh of its warhorse 737, a mainstay for short and medium-sized routes across the globe. The aerospace giant needed to update its equipment to better compete with Airbus’ A320, which led to the re-working of the existing 737 body. Boeing said that there was so little adaptation time required that pilots didn’t need time in a simulator, making it a big sell for airlines looking to saving on training. But the plane’s new, bigger, engines were at risk of making a mid-air stall, something Boeing didn’t mention.