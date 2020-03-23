Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nick Oxford / Reuters

EU regulator says Boeing 737 Max is safe to fly

A software-based safety upgrade may not be ready for another two years, however.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
16m ago
Comments
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

American Airlines 737 max passenger planes are parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REFILE - CORRECTING PLANE MODEL AND SLUG, REMOVING REFERENCE TO CORONAVIRUS
Nick Oxford / Reuters

The Boeing 737 Max is a step closer to returning to the skies. The top aviation regulator in Europe said it’s now safe enough for use again, almost two years after it was grounded. The plane could be back in the air in the region by the end of the year, even though a safety upgrade the European Union Aviation Safety Agency wants Boeing to implement likely won't be ready until 2022. 

Test flights took place last month and the agency is carrying out final document reviews. EASA executive director Patrick Ky told Bloomberg that a draft airworthiness directive should be released next month. It’ll be open for public comment for four weeks. 

The plane was grounded in March last year following two crashes in which 346 people died. Boeing is hoping to put the 737 Max back in service by the end of the year — it previously targeted a mid-2020 return. The Federal Aviation Administration is also reviewing the 737 Max’s airworthiness, but it hasn’t given a clear estimate of when it may allow the plane to fly over US skies again.

Boeing, meanwhile, is working on a software-based synthetic sensor that will be ready in 20-24 months, according to Ky. It should make things easier for pilots if either or both angle-of-attack sensors on a plane fail.

If the AOA sensor senses a plane is about to stall, it prompts software on the 737 Max to point the nose down. Issues with the sensor and related software are believed to have played a role in both crashes.

The company is expected to ship the Max 10 version of the plane in 2022 and regulators have made the synthetic sensor a requirement for that plane. The redundancy will also be rolled out to other variants via a software update. Even though the sensor may not be available for the 737 Max for another two years, the EASA is satisfied that the plane is now safe enough to fly once more.

In this article: boeing, 737 max, 737max, aviation, plane, airplane, boeing 737 max, boeing737max, certification, faa, easa, aircraft, safety, transportation, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

View
How and where to pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

How and where to pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

View
iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
OtterBox's MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases will be available soon

OtterBox's MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases will be available soon

View
Twitter confirms outage was caused by 'inadvertent change'

Twitter confirms outage was caused by 'inadvertent change'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr