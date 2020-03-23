EU regulator says Boeing 737 Max is safe to fly

The Boeing 737 Max is a step closer to returning to the skies. The top aviation regulator in Europe said it’s now safe enough for use again, almost two years after it was grounded. The plane could be back in the air in the region by the end of the year, even though a safety upgrade the European Union Aviation Safety Agency wants Boeing to implement likely won't be ready until 2022.
Test flights took place last month and the agency is carrying out final document reviews. EASA executive director Patrick Ky told Bloomberg that a draft airworthiness directive should be released next month. It’ll be open for public comment for four weeks.