FAA says the Boeing 737 Max can fly again

Boeing’s 737 Max is one large step closer to returning to American skies after being grounded for over a year and a half. The FAA has issued an order effectively clearing the 737 Max’s return to service once airlines follow key procedures. They’ll have to install Boeing’s updated software, use updated manuals and procedures, rework horizontal stabilizer trim wiring, conduct a sensor test and perform a test flight.

The move is a long time in coming. Officials determined in October 2019 that the two fatal 737 Max crashes were the result of a flawed anti-stall system and a lack of adequate training to override it. Boeing had already been developing a fix before then, but numerous flaws delayed its use. The company only started key flight safety tests in late June of this year, and received EU clearance in October — two years after the initial Lion Air crash.